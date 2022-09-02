Ice to see you – adventurers return home on Irish yacht after Arctic expedition for Trinity College

An Irish yacht sailed into home to south Galway bay last night after a scientific, sailing and mountaineering expedition to the world’s largest and deepest fjord system in Greenland.

The group of independent adventurers on board the 13m (43ft) steel ketch Danú of Galway recorded some new mountaineering achievements in the remote Scoresby Sound fjord system on Greenland’s eastern coast.

The vessel’s crew also took daily sea and freshwater samples to assess the extent of microplastics spreading into Arctic waters and affecting marine life as part of a research project with Trinity College, Dublin’s Centre for the Environment.

“Mesmerising” was how expedition leader and University of Galway scientist Peter Owens described the experience in the Greenland fjord system, speaking as the yacht prepared to berth at high tide at Parkmore pier near Kinvara.

Danú of Galway had left Kilrush, Co Clare in late June, and recorded 3,300 nautical miles in total to Greenland and back, via Iceland.

The Scoresby Sound expedition aimed to be self-sufficient in the Arctic, with a strict policy of “leave no trace” on the environment.

“We did see other boats occasionally, but if you found yourself in trouble, there was nobody physically living there to help and no emergency services,” Mr Owens said.

Mr Owens, from Kinvara, is a mountaineer and sailor. There to greet him and his crew at Parkmore were his wife Vera Quinlan and two children, Lilian and Ruairí.

The Owens-Quinlan family spent 14 months sailing, climbing and hiking around the Atlantic on the same yacht several years ago, arriving home during Covid-19.

Crew members on the Greenland expedition included Paddy Griffin, both from Kinvara, Co Galway, English sailor Richard Darley, Paul Murphy from Carran, Co Clare and Dublin mountaineer Sean Marnane.

The crew experienced challenging weather during their passage to Iceland with Atlantic waves smashing one of the yacht’s windows en route, and they had to effect engine repairs in Husavik on Iceland’s north coast.

They then spent time analysing daily ice charts sent from England to plan their passage further north.

“We left Iceland for Turner Island on the east coast of Greenland, and headed for the settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit where we got a rifle in case we needed it for polar bears,”Mr Owens said.

“When we sailed into Scoresby Sound, there was fog and we saw what looked like a bank of cloud ahead of us – but in fact it was pack ice,” Owens said.

They also reached the summit of Hermelintop, a 1172m-high peak with a commanding view of the confluence of three ice choked fjord systems.

Danú then circumnavigated Milne Land, where it encountered its last bit of concentrated ice which was “constantly cracking, forming changing and emitting big, loud bangs”, Owens recalled.

When the crew identified a weather window, they returned to the Ittoqqortoormiit settlement to leave back the rifle – which they didn’t have to use.

They spent nine days returning from Iceland and arrived off Inishbofin several days ago.

