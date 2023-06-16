Ice cream fans in shock as HB pulls iconic Choc Ice from sale

Ice cream fans are reeling in choc at the news that the iconic Choc Ice is to be discontinued.

Makers HB confirmed the move on Friday.

However, they did hold out some hope to devastated dessert lovers, with a promise that they would bring back the much-missed Feast this summer.

"We're sorry to disappoint Choc Ice lovers with the discontinuation of this ice cream, but we have found that it is no longer as popular as it once was,” a spokesperson for HB said.

"We will continue to offer classics such as Iceberger, Brunch, and Loop the Loop, and are happy to say that we have also brought back our chocolate ice cream Feast in time for the sun to shine!"

Scores of people took to social media to express their emotions on the news of Choc Ice demise.

Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae wrote: "Choc Ice are being discontinued, shocking, what's next?? Is nothing sacred anymore?

"Did the Greens have anything to do with this?"

In wake of the news, a petition has started to save the Choc Ice and already has hundreds of signatures. Podcasters and comedians TheTwo Johnnies were among the many who shared the petition and encouraged people to sign it.

A twitter user posted the petition to bring back the dessert saying: "BRING BACK CHOC ICE - Sign the petition!

"The beloved 'Choc Ice' has been discontinued” Choc Ice fan Neil Cash wrote.

"HB Ice-Cream has come to the decision as the once popular dessert is no longer as sought-after as it once was.

“We don't accept this and are asking the people of Ireland to come together and make our voices known, we want to keep the 'Choc Ice' on the shelves (of the freezer). For all ice-cream lovers, sign this petition and save the 'Choc Ice'.”

"This is extremely bad news. RIP the Choc Ice," another user tweeted.