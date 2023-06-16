ICA says it ‘beggars belief’ that members would try shut women’s organisation down

The Irish Countrywomen’s Association has said it “beggars belief” that a member would try to shut the women's organisation down, after one of its presidents vowed to organise a vote that would do just that.

The ICA has come out fighting against the suggestion that dissatisfied members may organise themselves to bring down the biggest and oldest women's organisation in the country. The association’s leadership appeared to threaten defamation against against those who criticise the ICA online, and it also said that it expected “respect” for the name of the ICA.

Earlier this week, the Irish Independent revealed that Phillis Roe, president of the ICA’s Meath federation, threatened to dissolve the ICA over concerns of a “toxic, dysfunctional and unethical culture” within it.

Ms Roe said that if the ICA does not make efforts to reform itself, her federation would try to hold an extraordinary general meeting to consider the dissolution of the ICA – which was “not a threat, it’s a promise.”

It follows months of controversy and acrimony within the ICA over its corporate governance and accountability.

In a statement to its members on Friday, the ICA confirmed that Ms Roe’s plans to try to dissolve the association had been made in a statement to its National Advisory Committee last weekend

“It is correct that a statement, which included “This came as a huge shock to most of us in attendance,” the ICA said.

“To re-assure you, ICA cannot be wound down without a large majority support for any such plan, and we do not support such plan.

Nonetheless, it appears that said statement has been published on social media channels and has made its way to the usual media press source.”

The ICA said that it had been asked to comment on Ms Roe’s statement but that it “does not and will not” use the media as a means to update its members.

Ms Roe’s statement was widely shared on an independent Facebook group run by ICA members.

The ICA said that it “has its own official social media page. It does not control any other social media pages, nor police them. We acknowledge the concern of many that this means unfair, subjective and small minority views may be presented as facts.” It also said that while everyone is entitled to their opinion, opinions are not necessarily facts and “defamation may have to be viewed differently.” It also said that it expected to rely on “respect for the name of the [ICA.]”

It said that “that the present focus is achieving compliance with Charity Law. This remains our priority, despite any distraction or obstruction.”

“ICA has been a feature of Irish life since 1910 and, as an association, has been respected and honoured for the great work done for over a century. That wonderful work is still going on throughout the country. It beggars belief that any ICA member would ever consider or wish to invoke Clause 92 which relates to the winding up or dissolution of the organisation.

A vote of confidence in the National Executive Board was passed at the AGM, following correct procedures,” it said.

“The board was also given a mandate to finish its term of office. Regardless of recent controversy, we need to ensure that the women of Ireland will continue to benefit from ICA and that the organisation will thrive for many more generations.”