ICA remains tightlipped as it launches audit to make it a ‘more effective and efficient organisation’

Concern among members that fees will be used to pay hefty legal bills

Former ICA national executive board members (from left) Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen

Former ICA national executive board members (from left) Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen

Former ICA national executive board members (from left) Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen

Former ICA national executive board members (from left) Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen

Ellen Coyne

The Irish Countrywomen’s Association is carrying out an internal audit in order to make itself more “effective and efficient”.

The troubled organisation has also hinted to members that the ICA may be facing a significant legal bill, after it hired premium legal firm Mason, Hayes and Curran to help shepherd it through its corporate governance woes.

