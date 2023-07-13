ICA rebels force through EGM, to hear a motion of no confidence in leadership

The leadership of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association is facing a motion of no confidence, after 62 guilds moved to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

It is the latest controversy facing the biggest and oldest women’s organisation in the country, which has been troubled by internal disputes over its corporate governance.

In a letter of requisition sent to the leadership of the ICA this week, which was copied to the Charities Regulator, the president of Meath ICA said she had the support of at least one tenth of the ICA guilds in the country to hold an EGM.

Under the ICA’s constitution, this is the number of requisitions required to hold such a meeting.

In her letter, Phillis Roe of Meath said she had the written support of 62 guilds and wanted an EGM to take place next month. Ms Roe said the business of the EGM would be to “formally put forward a vote of no confidence in the ICA national executive board and the chief executive officer”.

“In view of the seriousness and urgency of the situation, we request and expect the requisitioned EGM to be held no later than on or before Monday, August 14, 2023,” the letter said.

“We believe the EGM requires the appointment of an independent and unbiased chairperson, and we call for the honorary officers of the association to appoint an independent and unbiased chairperson.​

Support for the EGM was canvassed for by a group of ICA members who are unhappy with its handling of several controversies.

Last October, three senior members of the ICA were removed from its board, Patricia Madden, Carol Grogan and Joanne Dunphy Allen. They say they were given no reason for their removal. All three women had been vocal in raising concerns about the corporate governance of the organisation.

Since then, it has emerged that the ICA fell foul of the Charities Regulator. Disputes over secretive fine art sales and commission from Daniel O’Donnell tickets have also come to light.

The ICA has enlisted legal firm Mason, Hayes & Curran, which resulted in the group spending almost €300,000 on legal fees last year – more than 20 times what it spent the year before.

Earlier this year, the ICA also hit the headlines after it was reported in this newspaper that security guards had to be drafted in for its AGM amid fears of unruly scenes.

ICA president Hilda Roche wrote to members this month, criticising attempts to lobby for an EGM. In the correspondence, she said it was “concerning” that some guilds and federations had been contacted, at a time during the summer when many guilds do not hold meetings.

Ms Roche said she believed that if the group lobbying for an EGM did not achieve its aim, it would “seek to wind down our beloved organisation”.

She added that at an AGM in May, an emergency motion expressing confidence in the board was “passed by a large majority”.

“This is being ignored,” she said. “The members have spoken clearly and shown support for the board.”

Asked if it would be holding an EGM, a spokesperson for the ICA said: “The ICA at all times complies with its constitution and its members’ rights contained therein.”

On This Day In History - July 13th