ICA president says she is ‘broken-hearted’ over controversy as feelings of anger and shock grow among members

The president of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) says she is “broken- hearted” about the ongoing controversy engulfing the organisation.

Hilda Roche broke her silence to members for the first time since it emerged that three women were removed from the ICA board.

However, she has still not directly told the majority of members that Patricia Madden, Joanne Dunphy Allen and Carol Grogan were removed from the national executive board last month.

‘Confidential National Executive Board business was sent to the media’

It is understood all three women had been raising concerns about the organisation’s corporate governance. The ICA has declined to comment on their departures and None of the three has responded to multiple requests for comment.

Last month, the Irish Independent revealed that the Charities Regulator had been writing to the ICA, raising concerns about corporate governance and some unusual “rent” payments within the oldest and largest women’s organisation in the country.

The ICA says it has engaged with the regulator to address any issues.

It is understood to have paid at least €100,000 to legal firm Mason, Hayes and Curran for assistance with corporate governance and charity law issues.

It also emerged that, in 2006 and 2007, the ICA tried to sell €40,000 of fine art without telling its members.

The Irish Countrywomen's Association recently removed three board members who had been raising concerns about corporate governance. Photo: Stock image

Whatsapp The Irish Countrywomen's Association recently removed three board members who had been raising concerns about corporate governance. Photo: Stock image

In a message sent to members over the weekend, Ms Roche said: “I am broken-hearted by the recent news reports about our wonderful organisation. My aim and focus from the beginning of my term of office has always been to look forward rather than back.

“Confidential National Executive Board (NEB) business has been sent to the media along with historical issues, which have been dealt with. It’s been said before, but what happens at NEB meetings is confidential and I respect that confidentiality. I, along with the rest of the board, cannot discuss what happens at a board meeting.

“This board has met with the Charities Regulator. At our winter conference, our CEO outlined the compliance requirements of ICA arising from the current structure of the ICA. Further information is due to be circulated shortly.

“Your board is working hard on your behalf, in the best interest of ICA and to ensure that ICA is fully compliant with charity and company law. As always, your support is greatly appreciated.”

‘Many members and even guilds have threatened to leave ICA’

Federation presidents from a number of different counties have written to ICA headquarters, raising concerns and asking a number of detailed questions on behalf of their members.

It is understood many ICA members first heard about issues within the organisation from the media.

The presidents of the Waterford, Kerry, Donegal and Roscommon federations of the ICA have all written to the leadership expressing a mixture of anger, shock and frustration at the ongoing controversy.

An Grianán in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. Photo: Frank McGrath

Whatsapp An Grianán in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. Photo: Frank McGrath

In a letter from the Kerry federation to ICA headquarters last week, it was stated that the large Munster branch was “shocked” at the removals of three women from the board.

“In Kerry we have worked hard to restore and promote membership in our guilds after Covid. Your decision has shattered us all,” it read.

“Many members and even guilds have threatened to leave ICA and join other organisations because they are extremely angry at what has happened in ICA.

“This is a very sad time for our association.”