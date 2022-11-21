| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

ICA president says she is ‘broken-hearted’ over controversy as feelings of anger and shock grow among members

It comes after Irish Independent revealed Charities Regulator wrote to organisation 

ICA president Hilda Roche wrote to members outlining the importance of confidentiality around discussions at national executive board meetings. Expand
The Irish Countrywomen's Association recently removed three board members who had been raising concerns about corporate governance. Photo: Stock image Expand
An Grianán in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

ICA president Hilda Roche wrote to members outlining the importance of confidentiality around discussions at national executive board meetings.

ICA president Hilda Roche wrote to members outlining the importance of confidentiality around discussions at national executive board meetings.

The Irish Countrywomen's Association recently removed three board members who had been raising concerns about corporate governance. Photo: Stock image

The Irish Countrywomen's Association recently removed three board members who had been raising concerns about corporate governance. Photo: Stock image

An Grianán in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. Photo: Frank McGrath

An Grianán in Termonfeckin, Co Louth. Photo: Frank McGrath

/

ICA president Hilda Roche wrote to members outlining the importance of confidentiality around discussions at national executive board meetings.

Ellen Coyne

The president of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) says she is “broken- hearted” about the ongoing controversy engulfing the organisation.

Hilda Roche broke her silence to members for the first time since it emerged that three women were removed from the ICA board.

Most Watched

Privacy