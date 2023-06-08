Iarnród Éireann services affected by signalling issue back on track – but delays on some routes remain

DART, commuter and intercity services from Connolly Station have resumed after a signalling issue caused some service disruption earlier today.

The issue affected routes from Connolly Station, including all DART services.

In a statement, Iarnród Éireann advised customers that an earlier major signalling fault has been resolved, and services have resumed.

The fault affected all routes to and from Connolly Station, including all DART services from approximately 14.10hrs to 15.10hrs, when it was rectified.

It said that while the following services have resumed, some significant delays remain:

DART (Howth/Malahide to Greystones)

Connolly to Maynooth / M3 Parkway

Connolly to Sligo

Connolly to Dundalk

Connolly to Greystones

In addition, Newbridge / Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock services have resumed.

The fault was with a central computerised signalling console at Central Traffic Control in Connolly Station, impacting the routes outlined above.

Iarnród Éireann apologised for the inconvenience caused.