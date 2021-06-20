Ian Bailey weighs up legal action over Netflix crime show on Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder

The former chief suspect for the killing of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier is considering legal action against Netflix, ahead of its highly anticipated documentary series.

Ian Bailey told the Sunday Independent this weekend that he is “considering his legal position” ahead of the documentary release on June 30.

“My lawyers will be paying particular attention to the Netflix production,” said the 64-year-old. “There are aspects of it we will be watching closely and considering. I am a trained lawyer myself. It will be all examined carefully and I will consider my legal position, including legal action.”

A five-part rival documentary Sky production, made by filmmaker Jim Sheridan, also begin screening tonight.

Mr Bailey co-operated with the Sheridan docu-series, but did not co-operate with the Netflix production.

The Englishman, who has seen the Netflix trailer, added: “The Netflix documentary confirms what I thought. Netflix haven’t produced an objective documentary, but a biased piece of damaging propaganda.”

When contacted, a spokeswoman for Netflix refuted this claim, saying: “Viewers will make their own decision when they have watched the whole series on Netflix.”

Mr Bailey added that he has “no intention” of watching the Netflix production when it airs at the end of the month. He did say he was “mildly curious” about Jim Sheridan’s docu-series, which broadcasts on Sky Crime tonight.

It emerged yesterday that Sky has agreed to a request from the Du Plantier family to remove interviews with them from Mr Sheridan’s documentary series.

It is believed that the family were unhappy with the way the five-part series portrayed Mr Bailey as a victim in the case.

Speaking about this development yesterday, the former journalist said: “I am sympathetic to the Du Plantier family and I always have been. But I must say I find it puzzling that they cannot countenance any suggestion that I am innocent, which I am.”

The Manchester native added that he expects he will watch Jim Sheridan’s production at some point.

“I don’t have Sky, so I won’t watch it tomorrow. I don’t particularly want to see it, but I expect I will at some stage.”

Mr Bailey continued that the recent “media furore” surrounding the two new TV releases has made it harder than ever for him to find a new home.

The former journalist recently split from his partner of 30 years, artist Jules Thomas. He is currently searching for a new home in West Cork.

“I don’t think the two documentaries are helping me in my attempts to secure new accommodation. I’m reluctantly in the public eye and the limelight. I was thrust into this 25 years ago and I’m still dealing with it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Bailey has also written to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Justice Minister seeking a fresh review of the case in a bid to confirm his innocence.

The Manchester-born journalist claimed that a former senior garda cold-case official said he should have been eliminated as a suspect years ago, given the evidence.

Ms du Plantier was beaten to death outside her holiday home in west Cork on December 23, 1996.

Mr Bailey has always maintained his innocence. He was twice arrested but never charged in connection with the unsolved murder.

Although never charged in Ireland, Bailey was tried and convicted of murder in absentia in a Paris court in 2019. Last year, the Irish courts rejected a third attempt by the French authorities to extradite him in connection with the Frenchwoman’s killing.

In earlier correspondence to Garda Commissioner Harris last month, he wrote: “For 25 years, my life has been blighted by a conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, by putting me in the frame for a crime I had nothing to do with.

“The accumulative effect of perpetuating a false narrative casting me as a murderer has totally ruined my life. It robbed me of my career, any reasonable legitimate expectations, and has most recently led to the breakdown of my 30-year relationship with the women I loved and still do.”

He continued: “I ask you as a ‘clean pair of hands’ to instigate a review of the original investigation.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bailey is currently in the process of donating over 100 legal books to a pro-bono groups of lawyers, as he attempts to move some of his belongings out of the home he shares with his now ex-partner, Jules Thomas.

“I often offer free legal advice to anyone who approaches me at the markets where I sell my poetry. So this is part of that really, I’m donating my extensive law library so that people can avail of it for free, as these books are very expensive. It’s a win-win really, as I need to move some of my belongings from Jules’s house.”