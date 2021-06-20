| 13.4°C Dublin

Ian Bailey weighs up legal action over Netflix crime show on Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder

Former suspect in Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case says he won’t tune in to the TV crime series

Ali Bracken

The former chief suspect for the killing of French filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier is considering legal action against Netflix, ahead of its highly anticipated documentary series.

Ian Bailey told the Sunday Independent this weekend that he is “considering his legal position” ahead of the documentary release on June 30.

“My lawyers will be paying particular attention to the Netflix production,” said the 64-year-old. “There are aspects of it we will be watching closely and considering. I am a trained lawyer myself. It will be all examined carefully and I will consider my legal position, including legal action.”

