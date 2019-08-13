One Cork student was among the five nationwide who managed 8 H1 grades in this year's Leaving Certificate as almost 59,000 collected results this morning.

'I wouldn't say I'm a die-hard studier or anything' - Cork student who got 8 H1s 'shocked' by results

Michael O'Grady from Christian Brothers College in Cork scored 90pc or above in all eight subjects at higher level.

The 19-year-old said he was "absolutely ecstatic" when he opened the envelope at his school this morning.

"I was shocked when I found out," he told Independent.ie.

Seven students from Christian Brothers College in Cork received at least 625 points. L-R: Joseph Hourihane, John Sweeney, Peadar Hennessy, Michael O’Grady, Fergal Riordan, Sean Creagh, Darragh Murphy

"I didn’t think I’d do poorly but I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did at all."

Michael, who is from Mallow, now hopes to get a place studying Medicine at University College Cork when CAO offers are released this Thursday.

The teenager said his family are over the moon with his top marks and he will spend the day with them before heading out on the town with his friends for results night celebrations in Cork city.

"My mam’s been on the phone the whole morning to the extended family, everyone knows at this stage" he said.

Michael advised that leaving time for his hobbies was crucial in helping him "keep the sanity" during the exams.

"I wouldn’t say I’m a die-hard studier or anything but I kind of kept on top of my work the whole time," he said.

"Definitely from March when the orals were on to the exams - it was definitely a hard slog. Throughout the six years I just paid attention in class and did my work.

"I always left time for extracurriculars and stuff as well, like I used to swim a lot and I do music outside school.

"I put time aside for that to keep the sanity," he added.

Seven pupils at Christian Brothers College in Cork achieved over 625 points this morning, marking another successful year for the private school that also produced one of last year's top students.

Principal David Lordan said Michael O'Grady is the fourth CBC pupil in the past eleven years to earn the top result in the country.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the wonderful achievements of our students in CBC this morning," he said.

"We would like to congratulate all our students, thank our talented teaching staff for all their work and wish the very best of luck to the class of 2019 as they go on to third level next month."

Online Editors