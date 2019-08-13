One Cork student was among the five nationwide who managed 8 H1 grades in this year's Leaving Certificate as almost 59,000 collected results this morning.

One Cork student was among the five nationwide who managed 8 H1 grades in this year's Leaving Certificate as almost 59,000 collected results this morning.

'I wouldn't say I'm a die-hard studier or anything' - Cork student among five with top grades

Michael O'Grady from Christian Brothers College in Cork scored 90pc or above in all eight subjects at higher level.

The 19-year-old said he was "absolutely ecstatic" when he opened the envelope at his school this morning.

"I was shocked when I found out," he told Independent.ie.

Seven students from Christian Brothers College in Cork received at least 625 points. L-R: Joseph Hourihane, John Sweeney, Peadar Hennessy, Michael O’Grady, Fergal Riordan, Sean Creagh, Darragh Murphy

"I didn’t think I’d do poorly but I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did at all."

Michael, who is from Mallow, now hopes to get a place studying Medicine at University College Cork when CAO offers are released this Thursday.

The teenager said his family are over the moon with his top marks and he will spend the day with them before heading out on the town with his friends for results night celebrations in Cork city.

"My mam’s been on the phone the whole morning to the extended family, everyone knows at this stage" he said.

Michael advised that leaving time for his hobbies was crucial in helping him "keep the sanity" during the exams.

"I wouldn’t say I’m a die-hard studier or anything but I kind of kept on top of my work the whole time," he said.

MacDara Allison,

"Definitely from March when the orals were on to the exams - it was definitely a hard slog. Throughout the six years I just paid attention in class and did my work.

"I always left time for extracurriculars and stuff as well, like I used to swim a lot and I do music outside school.

"I put time aside for that to keep the sanity," he added.

Seven pupils at Christian Brothers College in Cork achieved over 625 points this morning, marking another successful year for the private school that also produced one of last year's top students.

For 18-year-old Fiachra OFarrell, seeing the top grades was an absolutely amazing feeling.

Principal David Lordan said Michael O'Grady is the fourth CBC pupil in the past eleven years to earn the top result in the country.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the wonderful achievements of our students in CBC this morning," he said.

"We would like to congratulate all our students, thank our talented teaching staff for all their work and wish the very best of luck to the class of 2019 as they go on to third level next month."

Meanwhile, Galway student MacDara Allison was another who managed to get maximum grades, and said the extra half hour studying each night paid off.

MacDara from Coláiste na Coiribe in Galway, said he is "delighted" to have scored 90 pc or above in all eight subjects, despite finding English and History "tricky".

The 18-year-old said: "I'm delighted. To be honest, it's mostly about consistency. So from fifth year, I just kinda made sure I understood everything and from the start of sixth year I just did like a half hour study every night and kept it going the entire way along with homework. I did a bit extra towards the end then.

"I did English, Irish, Maths, French, Chemistry, Physics, Biology and History. I thought English was tricky enough and so was History actually. I had to do the most work for them I'd say."

He added: "My mom is a bit shocked, but my dad is very happy, he's delighted."

MacDara hopes to go on to do theoretical physics in Trinity College Dublin.

To celebrate, MacDara said he's "just going for a swim now with my friends, relax for a bit and then go out."

For 18-year-old Fiachra O’Farrell, seeing the top

grades was an “absolutely amazing feeling”.

“I still can’t really believe it. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” said the Gonzaga College student.

Fiachra, from Ranelagh, also picked up a H1 in Physics - despite only starting the subject halfway through sixth year after realising it was a requirement for his preferred course.

For Fiachra, who will now go on to study Theoretical Physics in Trinity College, said the key to success for him was consistency. “I couldn’t really tell you what the secret is. Like I probably studied the same amount in fifth year as in sixth year - that’s not

to say that I did an absurd amount of study in fifth year, I just kept it consistent.”

Fiachra also says he kept up playing music but had to “tone it down a bit” during the Leaving Cert year. But he’ll not have to tone down tonight’s celebrations which will take him out on the town with his friends.

Gonzaga previously had a top scoring student in 2016, when Andrew Clearly achieved 8 A1s in the old marking system.

Online Editors