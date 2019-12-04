I wouldn't let my son join scouts, says Sinn Féin TD as Scouting Ireland apologises over historic abuse allegations
A SINN Féin TD has said she did not allow her son to join the scouts because she does not feel confidence in Scouting Ireland.
Kathleen Funchion was speaking at an Oireachtas Children's Committee hearing that heard a further apology from senior figures in Scouting Ireland over historic abuse allegations in its predecessor organisations, the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI) and the Scouting Association of Ireland (SAI).
The scandal was further highlighted by an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates documentary that was broadcast last month.
"I honestly didn’t feel in anyway confident in the organisation after everything that came out," Ms Funchion said as she explained her decision to talk her son out of joining.
She said that confidence could be restored by Scouting Ireland (SI) being open to a "genuine, independent public inquiry".
Scouting Ireland chairman Adrian Tennant said a public inquiry was not a matter for his organisation and would be a decision for the government. "We are fully open, our files are open," he said. "There is nothing to hide."
Mr Tennant said that parents of children involved with the organisation "have a huge confidence in Scouting Ireland and it’s our job to make sure that we protect that trust".
He said the RTÉ programme "again shone a searing light on the hurt done to young people in CBSI and SAI". He said the picture that had emerged from the programme was "grim and shocking". "We again apologise unreservedly to those hurt by actions of adult volunteers," he said.
Officials from the organisation sought repeatedly to provide assurances to TDs that the organisation had been overhauled in the wake of a string of controversies over historic abuse allegations.
A final report by safeguarding expert Ian Elliot, a consultant to Scouting Ireland, will be published next February.
Scouting Ireland's safeguarding chief Gearóid Begley, a former senior garda, said there have been been around 200 calls to the helpline but no significant spike since the Prime Time programme was broadcast.
Chief executive Dr John Lawlor said that if somebody phoned the helpline they offered them "a hearing, an empathetic response, counselling and reporting where that’s required".
Online Editors