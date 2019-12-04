A SINN Féin TD has said she did not allow her son to join the scouts because she does not feel confidence in Scouting Ireland.

I wouldn't let my son join scouts, says Sinn Féin TD as Scouting Ireland apologises over historic abuse allegations

Kathleen Funchion was speaking at an Oireachtas Children's Committee hearing that heard a further apology from senior figures in Scouting Ireland over historic abuse allegations in its predecessor organisations, the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland (CBSI) and the Scouting Association of Ireland (SAI).

The scandal was further highlighted by an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates documentary that was broadcast last month.

"I honestly didn’t feel in anyway confident in the organisation after everything that came out," Ms Funchion said as she explained her decision to talk her son out of joining.

