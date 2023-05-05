‘I wouldn’t go to the back door to see it’ – Irish politicians have their say on coronation of Britain’s King Charles

Independent.ie asked all TDs and senators if they would be tuning in to RTÉ’s coverage of the event

Paul Murphy (pictured) and other People Before Profit TDs have indicated they will not watch the coronation and have questioned RTÉ's decision to show it

Senator David Norris was the only respondent politician to say 'yes' when asked if he would be watching the ceremony. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Mandy Ellis shows off her dress made of four tea towels near Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the the coronation of Britain's King Charles. Photo: Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP — © AP

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle made it clear that he would not be watching the royal coronation. Photo: Tom Burke

FEW Irish politicians will be watching the coronation of Britain's King Charles tomorrow, with many questioning why the event is being aired on RTÉ.

All TDs and senators were asked by Independent.iewhether they would be tuning into the crowning of a new British monarch this weekend. Just 27 responded to requests for comment.

They were also asked whether they would go to the event if invited and whether they agreed with RTÉ’s decision to air it.

No cabinet ministers offered their thoughts and despite Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill attending the event, no Sinn Féin TDs or senators could be drawn on whether they would watch or attend the royal coronation.

Four hours of coverage will feature on the national broadcaster tomorrow.

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle remarked that he “wouldn’t go to the back door to see it”, while others doubted if they would find the chance to sit down and watch the proceedings.

Senator David Norris was the only respondent politician to say “yes” when asked if he would be watching the ceremony, while Fine Gael senator Mary Seery-Kearney compared the royal proceedings to looking through Hello! magazine at the hairdressers: “I don’t personally buy it, but I’m happy to have a gawk through when it’s there and available, just to look at the pictures.”

Ms Seery-Kearney added that she assumed the decision by the national broadcaster was a “commercial” one based on expected Irish viewership for the event.

Fianna Fáil senator Eugene Murphy said he will likely watch part of the events, “but once the football starts, I’ll be switching over”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins will attend the crowning of the British monarch in an official capacity, with many politicians saying they respect their decision.

“I don’t like monarchical regimes and consider the British monarchy to have been a very malignant force in Ireland but, notwithstanding that, I know that curiosity will get the better of me and I most likely will watch a few minutes of the ceremony on Saturday,” said Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe.

He added that the ceremony will be broadcast on “many UK channels” and questioned the need for RTÉ to “be getting themselves involved”.

“It should be enough to report on the ceremony as part of the evening’s news bulletins.”

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell said it is a case of “to each their own” when it comes to the event, adding that he would not be watching. “It’s not for me,” he said. “Of course, there are Irish people who love the pageantry and rarity of it all, and I am sure it will be watched.”

Many politicians said they “do not believe in the concept of the monarchy”, with Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín adding that it is “incredible that £100m is being spent on the coronation while the bill is being left at the feet of many people who are suffering poverty”.

Mr Tóibín said he finds it “incredible” that the national broadcaster has “cancelled popular homegrown shows” while deciding to air the ceremony.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said: “I support the right of RTÉ to make the editorial decision to broadcast what is a news event. There will likely be a good number tuning in to it. It is a bit like the inauguration of an American president or the election of a pope. These are also news events worthy of coverage.

“In the case of the coronation, this is the first in 70 years. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to watch it.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik and People Before Profit-Solidarity TDs Bríd Smith, Paul Murphy, Gino Kenny and Richard Boyd-Barrett said they would not be watching the event, would not accept an invitation nor do they agree with RTÉ’s decision to air the event.

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea said broadcasting the event is “a matter for RTÉ” though he “will not be tuning in”.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice added the broadcaster could “put on something else as that’s a day for the UK to celebrate, not us, and wish them well and move on”.