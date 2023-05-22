‘I wouldn’t consider myself to be a Tory’ – but Leo Varadkar says he ‘might have been in the past’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he would not consider himself to be a Tory in a new interview released today.

Mr Varadkar, when asked by Alastair Campbell on the Leading podcast if he was a British politician would he be a Tory, said: “No - I might have been in the past”.

Asked if he would be with Labour, he said: “That’s a very good question. As Taoiseach, I probably shouldn’t answer that”.

“I wouldn’t consider myself to be a Tory but that’s not to say there weren’t Conservative politicians deserving of respect and made some magnificent changes,” the Taoiseach said.

He hinted at the recent “nationalist phase” that the Conservative party is going through for the political differences between his views and those of the Tories.

Mr Varadkar spoke about the politics in his home when he was growing up and while he said his father would be more left-wing “in terms of his sentiments”, he also “would not like to pay higher taxes and would have a very low tolerance of people who don’t work and don’t make their contributions”.

“Like a lot of people on the left, left in sentiment but in reality, is that really what they think?” Mr Varadkar said.

A GP before he was a politician, Mr Varadkar said that AI may have a huge role to play in healthcare and could make up for the shortage of doctors in the coming years.

“In terms of the medical applications, AI being able to read x-rays, pathology results quicker and at lower cost and with less error than is done by doctors and scientists.

“You’re not that far away from people being able to have medical consultations with avatars – it's extraordinary when you think of the practical applications that are possible with AI. That’s all going to be better from the point of view of the patient and from the point of view of the doctor, we may see the doctor shortage not being as big of a problem in 5-10 years as it is now,” Mr Varadkar said.

Speaking about his heritage and his upbringing, the Taoiseach said the Ireland in the 80s that he grew up in is a “very different place” compared to now.

“I was the only person in my class with dark skin and a funny name,” Mr Varadkar said. He said Ireland’s demographic have become more diverse since, which he said was a positive.

“Ireland is now a very prosperous country, which it wasn’t in the time and is a country which is socially liberal, more so than most countries in Europe and the world.

“Me becoming Taoiseach and leader of my party does show how much [Ireland] has changed as it wasn’t a big deal.

“When I was elected leader of my party and Taoiseach, it was a big news story internationally and I think that shows how much we’ve changed that it was a bigger deal around the world, ‘what’s happening in Ireland?’ while Ireland itself had already changed,” Mr Varadkar said.