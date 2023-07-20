‘I wouldn’t be surprised if there were more Irish than Australians’ – fans ready to roar on Girls in Green in Sydney

Ben Donnelly will see the Irish women's team for the first time at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Aisling Whitely (right) is making the trip from Tasmania to Sydney for the game on Thursday.

Over 80,000 people born in Ireland were in Australia according to the last Census.

That’s just about enough to fill the ground themselves when the two countries kick off their Women’s World Cup campaigns in Sydney this morning.

So strong is the support for the Girls in Green down under that it would be no surprise to see the Irish contingent outnumber the locals inside Stadium Australia.

Aisling Whitely moved to Sydney in November and was determined to make it to the game come what may.

Friends of Aisling’s based in the city will flock to the stadium for the game while more are flying in from Melbourne. Some are making the 48-hour round trip from back home in Dublin.

She’ll have a flight to catch herself – she’s working on a dairy farm in Tasmania, but rearing calves in the muck and a two-hour plane journey aren’t getting in the way of her bearing witness to history.

“It just really brings Irish people together when we can support one team. I'm really excited now to witness a bit of history especially for the women because they've never qualified before.

“I just knew I couldn’t miss the World Cup. I bought a ticket when they went on sale again in February and I just knew I have to get my days off and get back to Sydney.”

Aisling says it’s great to see the women’s national team getting the recognition they deserve but it was all about getting to the stadium to cheer her country on.

“I was purely focused on supporting the team and focusing on supporting them. I didn't even think of it about being a women's game,” she says.

“It was just to support the team and it's just such a big deal and such a big achievement to have made it, to qualify, because it doesn’t come around very often.”

Her first and only World Cup was in 2002 when the men qualified for Japan and South Korea. She says Ireland finally returning to the world stage will inspire today’s younger generation.

“It’s great for all the young kids, I’m sure they know all the players. It will really inspire the younger generation, even little boys and girls.

“They’ll remember it for years to come, definitely,” she says.

Ben Donnelly says this will be his first time seeing the women’s team play, typifying the boom in popularity the women’s game is enjoying.

“You can see in all women's sports, more people are getting behind them, ticket sales are going through the roof back home domestically.”

The banter has ratcheted up between local and ex-pats as kick-off draws ever closer.

“One of the guys I work with is a big soccer fan, he’s always giving me grief because I’m living in Australia that I should be supporting the Matildas instead of my own country.

“There’s that bit of craic going on and it’s all in good humour. There’s so many Irish here and we get on so well with the Aussies so I imagine Thursday will be pretty special.”

Ben counts himself lucky to be heading to the game on Thursday and says tickets are “like gold dust”.

Niamh Leahy predicts a 2-1 victory for the Girls in Green on Thursday.

Niamh Leahy says there’s a huge buzz around Sydney and the game is “all we’ve been talking about” for the last few weeks. She’s part of a massive group heading to Stadium Australia together.

“In my group there could be 10 or 15 of us going. I’m playing Gaelic football over here and there’s a load of them going as well. Anyone who hasn’t got tickets is trying to scramble to get them last minute.

“Everyone I know here is going so they’re going to have a massive support. I actually wouldn’t be surprised if there were more Irish there than Australians.”

Led by Chelsea star Sam Kerr, the hosts head into Thursday as heavy favourites but you can “never write the Irish off,” Niamh says.

“They’ve done so well to qualify. I think they can really push on now on Thursday and they’ll have a huge support behind them, so why not? They’ve great players, they’ve an amazing squad, who I don’t see why not.”

Her prediction?

“Oh go on! I’ll give it 2-1 Ireland.”