‘I would walk over there to collect my baby, nothing is going to stop me’ – Irish couple to travel to Ukraine tomorrow to meet surrogate baby

An Irish couple will travel to Ukraine tomorrow after their baby was born via surrogacy this morning in Kiev.

The couple's solicitor Tracy Horan said they are “delighted” and very positive that with the help of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) they can get in and out of Kiev quickly.

“Baby Luke is the first Irish baby to be born through surrogacy in Ukraine in the current climate so given that there is a potential war starting tomorrow, or imminently, the DFA is working very closely on it to try and expedite how long it takes to be there in Kiev,” she said.

“So, ordinarily, you would be there for two to three weeks so the DFA is working really hard to get people in and out of Ukraine as quickly as possible.”

Asked if the couple are worried about travelling to Kiev, Ms Horan said: “They are delighted, they just care that their baby has 10 toes and 10 fingers and they said they will work all the rest out and the dad said ‘I would’ve walked over there to collect my baby, nothing is going to stop me.’

“Surrogacy is a long journey, it’s very difficult so they have waited a long time for this baby, it’s their first baby so they are just ecstatic.”

The surrogacy solicitor said the plan is that the couple will fly out to Kiev tomorrow and once an emergency passport is obtained for baby Luke they can get out of the city and make their way back to Ireland.

“They fly out, they meet their baby and then we work with the DFA to get an emergency travel document for their baby to get them out of Ukraine as quickly as possible and back to Ireland,” she explained.

“They are leaving tomorrow, and the baby has to be given a passport - this emergency travel document - so it’s about getting that as quickly as possible.

“They are very positive, and everyone is positive, the DFA is working extremely hard, Senator Mary Seery-Kearney has worked tirelessly on it so everyone is working and pushing in the same direction.”

Ms Horan said there are many other couples in a similar situation as they are expecting babies via surrogacy in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

“We have another baby due this week so I am looking after a few of them so it’s all hands on deck at the moment,” she said.

“In other cases, they are thinking of transferring surrogate mothers [to hospitals outside of Kiev].

“That’s in infancy at the moment, so Kiev is obviously the epicentre so they are trying to move people out of there to Leviev, which would be on the Polish border.”

The solicitor, who has been representing couples going through the surrogacy process for 10 years, said many Irish couples opt to go to Ukraine for financial reasons and because the country has legislation in place to govern surrogacy.

She said it costs about €70,000 to go through the process in Ukraine, but that it costs double this in countries such as the US.