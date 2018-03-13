The husband of missing woman Tina Satchwell revealed that he spent time in prison in 2003 and admitted that he would rather re-live the experience than suffer life without his wife.

'I would sooner be there than where I am now' - Richard Satchwell on his month in prison

Tina (45) vanished without trace from her home in Youghal, Co Cork on March 20 2017.

Her husband Richard has been conducting a blitz of broadcast interviews in the past week in the hope that it would generate further leads on Tina's case ahead of the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. Speaking to RedFM on Monday, Mr Satchwell revealed he had served time in prison for social welfare fraud between December 2002 and January 2003.

The English-born truck driver had been working while claiming social welfare benefits. "I was in prison over Christmas and New Year," he said. "I asked Tina not to visit."

Tina Satchwell

Mr Satchwell said that Tina didn't see him because prison wasn't an environment that he wanted her to be in. He said that the pair spoke every evening on the phone. He said: “As regards being in jail? Want the truth? I think I would sooner be there than where I am now.”

"I have never denied to anybody - anybody that has asked if I was in prison." Mr Satchwell said he believed the media were determined to tarnish his good name.

"The media don't care about my feelings or Tina's feelings - they just want to make me look bad. They want to turn the public on me."

He said that since Tina disappeared he has been prescribed anti-depressants and prays every day that she returns home safe.

Gardai searching at Mitchell’s Wood, Castlemartyr, Co Cork, for evidence relating to the disappearance of Tina Satchwell. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.

He said: “I have had stuff said to me that people have gone ­missing for a lot longer than a year and turned up. “I live in hope. I would be an emotional wreck if a discovery was made in the woods. I wouldn’t last six months. They are thoughts I try not to think. I get up some mornings and I sit downstairs and just do nothing for hours.

“If it wasn’t for looking after the dogs and for changing the parrots’ food what have I got? Meanwhile, gardaí have sent items of interest found in the search of woodlands for Tina to the State Laboratory for forensic tests.

The items, which are understood to include fragments of clothing, were found during the search of Mitchell's Wood outside Castlemartyr in east Cork for Tina who vanished on March 20, 2017. However, a Garda source stressed it was unclear if the items were in any way connected to the case. Gardaí, supported by Defence Forces engineering units and Search Dogs UK, have now combed more than half the 40-acre search zone over the past eight days.

Streams and rivers will now be examined by the Garda Sub Aqua Unit. Gardaí have 250 different lines of inquiry.

Online Editors