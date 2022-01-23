‘I would say without hesitation this was ‘sheer unadulterated murder’— timeline to a travesty

August 9, 1971 Introduction of internment. Ordered by the Stormont government and targeted at those suspected of creating trouble, the crackdown means people can be held without trial. In a series of raids across Northern Ireland, 342 people are arrested and taken to makeshift camps. Twenty-five people die in street violence in the four days after the policy was introduced.

January 18, 1972

Brian Faulkner, then prime minister of Northern Ireland, bans all parades and marches across Northern Ireland until the end of the year.

January 22, 1972

An anti-internment march is held at Magilligan Strand, Co Derry.

As the march approaches a nearby internment camp, it is stopped by members of the British army, who use barbed wire to close off the beach. The army then fire rubber bullets and CS gas at close range into the crowd.

January 27, 1972

Two RUC officers, Peter Gilgunn (26) and David Montgomery (20), are shot dead in an attack on their patrol car in Derry.

January 28, 1972

The Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA), in an effort to avoid a repeat of the violence at Magilligan Strand, places “special emphasis on the necessity for a peaceful incident-free day” at the planned January 30 protest demonstration in Derry. It is claimed that the NICRA had received an assurance from the IRA that it would not be involved in any attacks during the protest.

January 30, 1972

‘Bloody Sunday’ — The Derry protest ends in bloodshed when British soldiers shoot dead 13 people and injure another 15.

February 1, 1972

Edward Heath, then British prime minister, announces the appointment of Lord Widgery, then Lord Chief Justice, to undertake an inquiry into the Bloody Sunday shootings.

February 2, 1972

The funerals of 11 of the dead take place in the Creggan in Derry. Tens of thousands attend the funerals. In Dublin, approximately 100,000 people turn out to march to the British embassy. They carry 13 coffins and black flags. Later a crowd attacks the embassy with stones and bottles, then petrol bombs, and the building is burnt to the ground.

February 14, 1972

Lord Widgery arrives in Coleraine to begin his inquiry.

April 18, 1972

The final Widgery Report is published but its findings cause outrage among the people of Derry and the report is described as a “whitewash”.

June 16, 1972

John Johnson, who was shot twice on Bloody Sunday, dies. His family is convinced that he died prematurely and that his death was a result of the injuries he received and the trauma he endured on that day.

August 21, 1973

Major Hubert O’Neill, then coroner of the inquest into the deaths on Bloody Sunday, says: “This Sunday became known as Bloody Sunday and bloody it was. It was quite unnecessary. It strikes me that the army ran amok that day and shot without thinking what they were doing. They were shooting innocent people. These people may have been taking part in a march that was banned but that does not justify the troops coming in and firing live rounds indiscriminately. I would say without hesitation that it was sheer, unadulterated murder. It was murder.”

January 1992

Around the 20th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, relatives and friends of those who were killed make fresh appeals for an independent inquiry into events on that day. Then British prime minister John Major refuses to allow such an inquiry.

December 29, 1992

John Major writes a letter to John Hume, leader of the SDLP, stating: “The government made clear in 1974 that those who were killed on ‘Bloody Sunday’ should be regarded as innocent of any allegation that they were shot whilst handling firearms or explosives. I hope that the families of those who died will accept that assurance.”

January 1997

New evidence comes to light in a book published by Don Mullan (Eyewitness Bloody Sunday) that alleges soldiers were shooting from the top of the Derry walls, as well as ground level.

May 1997

A report on the events of Bloody Sunday compiled by the Irish government is handed over to the British government.

January 23 1998

Bertie Ahern, then taoiseach, lays a wreath at the Bloody Sunday memorial in the Bogside during a visit to Derry. He calls for a full independent inquiry into the shootings.

January 29, 1998

Tony Blair, then British prime minister, announces a new inquiry into the events of Bloody Sunday.

Friday April 3, 1998

The Bloody Sunday Inquiry opens in the Guildhall in Derry, headed by Lord Saville. The other two members of the panel are Edward Somers, a retired New Zealand judge, and William Hoyt, a judge from Canada.

June 15, 2010

Twelve years later, the report of the Bloody Sunday Inquiry is published. The Saville Report finds that the 1972 shootings in Derry were “unjustified and unjustifiable”. On the same day, British Prime Minister David Cameron apologises on behalf of the British government.