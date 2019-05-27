A former Home and Away star accused of breaking a female police officer's nose attempted to apologise for the alleged incident in court.

'I would just like to say I'm really apologetic' - Irish Home & Away star apologises for allegedly breaking female officer's nose

Cork native, Keiren Patrick Noonan (32) apologised at the trial in Austalia before being warned by his lawyer to remain silent.

Mr Noonan was drinking in a bar in Sydney's Darling Harbour early on Sunday morning was he was allegedly approached by two plain clothes officers.

The police claimed that after they identified themselves, Mr Noonan pushed one officer before punching the other in the face, allegedly fracturing her nose and shattering her teeth.

"Mr Noonan has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting police, resisting arrest, offensive language and failing to quit licenced premises," New South Wales police confirmed to Independent.ie.

"The [female] officer immediately started bleeding from the nose, while the other officer arrested the man and conveyed him to Day Street Police Station,' police said in a statement.

Mr Noonan moved to Australia six years ago to work as an electrician before landing a gig on the soap Home and Away

"The injured officer was conveyed to St Vincent’s Hospital where she was treated for a broken nose, swelling to the face and sore teeth."

When Mr Noonan was brought before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday he made an attempt to apologise.

"Your honour can I give you my version of events," he said via video link, according to the Daily Telegraph.

"I would just like to say I'm really apologetic for what happened.

"I would never hit anybody, especially not a female police officer."

His defence then stopped him, saying: "Mr Noonan if you could refrain from talking on the public record that’s in your best interest."

The Cork man had moved to Australia six years ago hoping to find a job as an electrician before appearing as Spike in five episodes of the Australian soap Home and Away.

Online Editors