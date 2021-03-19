‘I would bless a same-sex couple’ – Irish priest rebels against Vatican advice

An Irish Catholic priest has said that he would bless same-sex couples, after a recent memo from the Vatican which advised against it.

Earlier this week, in an official doctrine from the Vatican which was approved by Pope Francis, it was said that the Catholic church does not have the power to bless same-sex unions.

But some Catholic priests do not hold the same opinion, said Fr Tim Hazelwood of the Association of Catholic Priests in Ireland.

“There were pieces of weed that grow in the ground and I blessed them,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today. “I blessed shamrock.

“Now, if two people stand in front of me and they love each other, and they’re committing to each other for the rest of their lives, and I bless shamrock and I wouldn’t bless them; no, I don't think there’s a doubt or a question there.”

He added that: “Our experience is that there are lovely couples [who would wish to be blessed].”

The priest also wondered how this may affect gay people and their engagement with the Catholic church.

“To hear something like that, that their relationship is sinful, I wonder how many of them know and meet and interact with those families and those people,” he said.

“Bishops have said, that they want people especially on the margins to be part of [the church]; would any gay person come near a church that says things like this?”

However, he noted that some in the church have been welcoming to gay people, saying: “The German bishops have said, some of them openly, that they’re going to be blessing same-sex unions.

“There’s an awful difference between someone in Rome making a promulgation and what’s the lived experience of the church.

“And I think a lot of priests would say, if Christ was here with us now, what would Christ do? He would do the caring and loving thing. He was the one who challenged all the rules himself.”

On a final note, Fr Hazelwood mentioned that while Pope Francis has previously said positive and inclusive things about gay people, this recent statement was upsetting.

“To listen to that statement, it was so disappointing, it was awful really,” he said.

The Pope had previously said in October of last year that he believes gay people should be allowed to enter “civil unions”. And while he has said previously that gay people should be accepted within the church, he has yet to fully endorse same-sex marriages.

Before becoming Pope, he strongly opposed the same-sex marriage bill that went through in his home country of Argentina in 2010.

