‘I would be fearful, the man does not deserve to get out’ - brother of convicted double murderer Frank McCann says his brother should remain in prison

The brother of Frank McCann, the former swimming coach convicted of the murder of his wife Esther and adoptive 18-month-old daughter Jessica, has said he believes his brother does not deserve to be released from prison.

Bernard McCann said he would be “fearful” of his brother being released from prison due to how “devious” Frank was in plotting the murder of his wife and child.

Mr McCann said his brother has never expressed remorse for the killings, which took place in the family home in Rathfarnham in September 1992.

McCann set fire to the home with his wife and baby daughter inside. He was charged with their murders in 1993 and was eventually convicted in a second trial in 1996.

He has remained in Arbour Hill Prison since but was allowed out unaccompanied at times before the pandemic. He is also eligible to apply for parole every three years.

“If you think of how devious he was to set up this whole scenario, to murder Esther and Jessica...I think the man is dangerous, absolutely dangerous,” Bernard told Joe Duffy on RTÉ’s Liveline this afternoon.

“I gave evidence against him in court and I would do it again. I always said, if he had robbed a bank, I would have just let the guards do their job, but not when you take a life and especially an 18-month-old,” Bernard said of testifying against his own brother.

Bernard said his family has “no interest” in hearing from Frank and every time he sees a picture of his brother “it sickens me and all of our family”.

“We have no interest in him and there is no redemption for that man at all,” Bernard said.

Initially, Bernard didn’t suspect his brother for the murder of Esther and Jessica, and said he was “normal, if you want to use that word” growing up.

Frank is believed to have been motivated to kill his wife and child in an attempt to cover up the fact he had fathered a child with a 17-year-old girl some years beforehand.

He also concocted fake threats against himself in the weeks before murdering his wife and child, in an attempt to cover up his motives.

“There is no good in that man,” Bernard said of his brother Frank.

“All he has to do is apologise and admit he did it and use the system to get out, but he won’t admit it. I hope he rots in there,” Bernard said.

Bernard confirmed that Frank had also issued threats to him and to Esther’s family.

He urged the people on the parole board who may decide on Frank’s release to consider his family and Esther’s family and said, “come walk in our shoes”.

Online Editors