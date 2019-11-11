‘I won't let Mia’s death go to waste’ - Mum of teen who took own life calls for better youth mental health services

Mia O’Neill died on September 6 this year, after “six years of hell” due to vicious bullying in her locality, according to her mother Aisling O’Neill.

Mia, who lived in North Tipperary, was diagnosed with emotional regulation disorder, which was formed by trauma of the bullying. She sought professional help from the HSE and received counselling from a charity.

She attempted suicide in June of this year and died in September.

Speaking to Independent.ie, her mother Aisling said that Mia was her “sun, moon and stars”.

“It was six years of hell which ended up very tragically.

“Mia was very bubbly, outgoing, funny, a comedian, an entertainer and the energy about her lit up a room. She wasn’t quiet, she was loud - and you’d hear her before you see her, she was extremely social.

“She has an 11-year-old brother and three-year-old sister and they’re also devastated by her loss. She would always tell her siblings, ‘I’m your second mum, no-one’s going to hurt you and I’ll always look after you.’”

Mia O'Neill.

Aisling said that Mia was known for being kind-hearted and caring and always had time for people.

“I had a stranger message me the other day to say that she was grieving for Mia, because one day in town, Mia saw her and walked up to her and said that she looked like she needed a hug. The woman said that Mia saved her that day,” Aisling said.

“Mia also took time to talk and sit to people on the street, the homeless, or people with alcohol or drug addiction,” she said.

“I told her I was concerned for her sitting with strangers and I got a telling off from her. Mia said: ‘Mum, everyone has a story, they’re human and people walk past them like they don’t exist.’”

“She knew what that pain felt like and she helped others with her own pain.”

Clever, quiet and cheery, the mother remembers Mia as being “the perfect child”.

“As a child, she was very outgoing, she could talk from the age of one and have a full conversation.

“She was stunningly beautiful and people stopped me in the street with the buggy saying how gorgeous she was. She was always smiling, since she came out of the womb,” she said.

At the age of 10, the usually “hard as a soldier” Mia began crying one day after Aisling came home from work.

“She was outside playing and a lady had shouted at her,” said Aisling.

“When I confronted her, she gave me and Mia even more abuse.

Mia O'Neill as a younger child.

“It became a relentless campaign after that. It was about her skin colour and her weight and where her culture came from. Adults in the area made monkey faces and noises at her, they would embarrass her when she was with her friends,” she said.

Mia began self harming in sixth class at primary school and began seeing a therapist.

The therapist moved on and the position took 12-18 months to be filled, during which Aisling noticed a "deterioration" in her daughter.

“Everywhere I went, a door was slammed in my face,” said Aisling.

Mia attempted suicide in June of this year and when Aisling brought her to an Emergency Department, she said they had to wait “for hours”.

“There was no secluded area and we were left for hours - they took her blood and urine tests and then said she’s okay to go home because there was no psychologist on duty.”

After her suicide attempt, she was referred to a charity and was offered 12 immediate counselling sessions.

She was also referred to Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), but Aisling said that they were advised that she needed a psychologist’s services, but that one wasn’t available.

“I got onto other services and they said that she was too severe a patient,” said Aisling.

She then received an emotional regulation disorder diagnosis.

“She always had heightened anxiety, she didn’t sleep, she was always in fear but she didn’t show it.

“Home was a safe place for her, she didn’t have to smile for me, she could cry and be vulnerable,” Aisling said.

When she finished her counselling sessions with the charity at the end of August, Mia came home and asked Aisling: “What’s going to happen to me now?”

“She started saying what she wanted for her funeral.”

In desperation, Aisling got onto local TDs and emailed a HSE representative.

“I heard nothing back.”

“It was such a shock when she died because she didn’t show any pain. She was a happy, outgoing, bubbly girl on the outside, but that’s not what was on the inside,” she added.

She said that Mia had ambitions to be a make-up artist.

“She was going to do the whole lot - makeup, nails, hair, beauty. She wanted to be a mobile make-up artist and get a car when she turned 17 and be on the road, life was about being on the road,” Aisling said.

“I had girls running up and down the stairs before discos getting their makeup done. Mia wouldn’t charge people because she said that it was for her friends and that it made them feel confident before a night out.

“She talked about the future, made plans, but the lack of services resulted in her losing the opportunity to fulfil those plans,” she said.

The HSE did not respond to a request for comment.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article please contact Samaritans helpline 116 123 or Aware helpline 1800 80 48 48 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

Online Editors