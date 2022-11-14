‘I won’t believe it until I’m standing there with my parental order’ – Surrogacy families push for proposed new laws to be expedited

Cathy Wheatley of Irish Families Through Surrogacy (IFTS) with husband Keith and twins Elsie and Ted as they mark their 3rd birthday

It was a double celebration at the weekend for surrogacy advocate Cathy Wheatley given that news of a huge step forward in their campaign came on the same day as her twins’ third birthday.

Adding to the joy of her youngsters’ party at their home in Wicklow yesterday was reading reports that three Government ministers have agreed on amendments to a bill to give full legal rights to parents of children born through international surrogacy.

Ms Wheatley, a spokesperson for Irish Families Through Surrogacy said for their family, the “whole day was very surreal” and welcomed the fact there was cross-party support for their campaign. It’s been a long road for her and thousands of other families in Ireland who have been living in legal limbo when it comes to the status of their children born via surrogacy.

“There were a lot of emotions there,” said Ms Wheatley. Her twins Ted and Elsie (3) were born in Ukraine in 2019 via a surrogate named Ivanna Holub, a mum-of-three who now lives with Cathy and her husband Keith.

The Health (Assisted Human Reproduction) Bill 2022, which is currently going through the Dáil, is expected to be tweaked to allow second parents of children born through international surrogacy to apply for full rights.

Prior to this, a second parent had to apply for guardianship subject to the consent of the biological father, who is already recognised under Irish law.

However, this arrangement ends when the child reaches 18 and campaigners have been advocating for full parental rights for those who use surrogates.

A memo suggesting these amendments issued on behalf of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman is now expected to go to the Cabinet “within the next two weeks.”

However, the clock is ticking with regards to the proposed changes, given that the last Dáil session takes place on December 15, ahead of the Government reshuffle on December 17. If the changes are expedited, the new legislation could come into effect by the end of this year.

“We believe that Minister Donnelly is keen to get it pushed through before Christmas. I think the Ministers are all keen to see this through in terms of their own personal goals,” said Ms Wheatley.

“But no matter how many re-shuffles they have, we are not going to stand back from this. We are going to be there, front and centre to make sure everything is in place.

“At IFTS, we are all looking forward to 2023 because we feel that’s the year this is going to be made a reality. But I won’t believe it until I’m standing there with my parental order. So we are celebratory but also cautious.”

This is also Surrogacy Awareness Week and today marks the second anniversary of IFTS, which has been campaigning for these changes which they believe are essential to protect the rights of both parents and surrogates.

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison, whose daughter Sophia was born via gestational surrogacy, gave her reaction to news of the proposed changes.

“Like to many other Irish families left in legal limbo for years, we are absolutely delighted to see that the legislation on surrogacy is nearly here,” she said.

“Our children deserve to be equal in their rights to have a lifelong, legal relationship with both parents, regardless of how they were born.”

Westlife’s Mark Feehily, who had daughter Layla via surrogacy in 2019, said that a “big win for the country is on the horizon.”

He said that the “relief and joy” he felt was huge. “All of our children and families will very soon be waking up more protected and equal,” he said.