‘I won’t be happy until we’re on the runway’ – families fly to US as curbs lifted at last

Nuala and Pat O&rsquo;Brien from Cabinteely who are looking forward to visiting their daughter and grandchild in Fort Laurderdale, USA. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Anne Mullarkey is flying to Daytona Beach in Florida Expand

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Dublin Airport will be awash with excited grandparents this week as they fly to the United States to be reunited with their loved ones for the first time in nearly two years.

Carol Goodison, from Co Wexford, is travelling to San Diego to surprise her three grandchildren who she hasn’t seen since 2019.

“Facetime just isn’t the same and the littlest one asked will I be after getting really old before she sees me again,” she laughed.

