‘I won’t be happy until we’re on the runway’ – families fly to US as curbs lifted at last

Dublin Airport will be awash with excited grandparents this week as they fly to the United States to be reunited with their loved ones for the first time in nearly two years.

Carol Goodison, from Co Wexford, is travelling to San Diego to surprise her three grandchildren who she hasn’t seen since 2019.

“Facetime just isn’t the same and the littlest one asked will I be after getting really old before she sees me again,” she laughed.

“I had been watching the news every day so we were ready to book as soon as the restrictions were lifted. My daughter actually paid for me as it’s my birthday in December so I’m staying for a month and going to celebrate Thanksgiving with other family members in North Carolina.”

Her daughter Debi Doyle was due to travel home in June 2020 and Ms Goodison had booked to travel last September. Both trips were cancelled and the family reunion has been a long time coming.

“The grandkids usually knock me flying when they see me so I’m hoping they remember me,” she said.

Anne Mullarkey, from Co Longford, is flying to Daytona Beach in Florida to meet her six-month old granddaughter Saoirse Clark for the first time.

“It will be amazing. Every time I’m on the phone to my daughter Laura, Saoirse seems to know my voice so it will be special to get to hold her for the first time.

“I’m not nervous about flying but I kind of wish I could have got my booster shot before travelling, but unfortunately that wasn’t possible.

“I was supposed to go over at the end of April so I could be there for the birth but obviously had to cancel. The US government had said it would be early November when restrictions were lifted so I chanced my arm and booked for the 6th. I had to change then obviously when it was announced as the 8th.”

Nuala O’Brien, from Cabinteely in Dublin, is travelling to Florida today to see her daughter Amy Langlais in Fort Lauderdale.

She will also be reunited with her grandson Logan, who is just 16 months old.

“This is our fourth time rebooking our flights as we were supposed to be there when Amy was expecting Logan in June 2020. We thought it might be sorted in September so we rebooked and that didn’t happen, and then rebooked for Christmas, which also didn’t happen.

“We had hedged our bets and booked flights for the 7th but then they announced it was the 8th. We tried to change the flights immediately but the price was horrendous. We ended up pushing that flight out to next year and booked new flights completely.

“I won’t be happy until it’s wheels up on the runway in Dublin Airport,” she added.

Karen Milner “can’t wait” to see her brother Michael Perrott, his wife Sharon and their kids Aidan and Aoife for the first time in over two years.

She is travelling to Austin, Texas on the 11th.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic,” the Cork woman said.

“I booked my flights as soon as I heard the borders were opening and I got my flights for €672 which is quite good.”

Some Irish tourists are also availing of the lifting of restrictions.

Tracy O’Reilly is travelling to Orlando, Florida with her two friends for a girls holiday on Wednesday.

“It was booked since September last year and it was cancelled three times. I still can’t believe we’re going, it doesn’t actually feel real.

“I’m fully vaccinated and I think it’s good we have to have a PCR test before going as it will put your mind at ease knowing everyone on the plane has been tested.”