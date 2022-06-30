‘I won’t be flying again’ – reports of two-hour wait at Dublin Airport today but DAA insists most getting through security in 45 mins

There were long queues outside Terminal 1 in Dublin Airport this afternoon but Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) says 98pc of passengers are getting through security in under 45 minutes.

Charmaine Quinn, from Blessington, Co Wicklow, said she won’t be flying from the airport again until the chaos calms down, as she waited two and a half hours to get through security today.

She arrived at 3pm for her flight to Liverpool and didn’t get through until 5.30pm.

“I won’t be flying again until the chaos at the airport is sorted, it is no joke,” she said.

“The airport appear to only be timing it once you reach area seven inside, disregarding the time spent queuing in the car park outside the airport.”

At 3pm today, the queue started on the top floor of the Terminal 1 car park and went right through to outside the terminal building.

The individual queues for airline check-in desks and bag drops did not run to outside the terminal building but passengers who did drop off their bags were ushered back outside to join this security queue.

Read More

Queues were significantly shorter in Terminal 2 with no passengers waiting further than directly outside the security gates.

Mia Magee from Dunboyne, Co Meath, was travelling with her friends to Santa Ponsa, Spain, today for their post-Leaving Cert holiday.

At 3.20pm they had been outside in the security queue for half an hour and had still not made it into the building of Terminal 1.

The Indo Daily: Dublin Airport – Flight chaos to last all summer. What's going wrong and what are your rights?

"We have been queuing for a long time. We had to queue at the car park and then it goes all around,” she said.

"We first had to go underneath and then up to the roof then across the bridge and then here outside the building.

"We aren’t dropping off bags so we have been here for half an hour which isn’t that long but we’re not even inside the airport yet.”

By 4pm, the security queue outside Terminal 1 had decreased significantly with no stagnant queues outside the building.

A spokesperson for the DAA said it had no reports of it taking up to two and half hours for passengers to get through security and that the majority are getting through in under 45 minutes.

"There was some moderate delays this afternoon, but processing has been relatively smooth overall today,” they said.

"Some queuing outside of the building did occur for a short time, as it can do at the moment during busy periods, but processing times at security remained below 60 minutes in both terminals. Security screening times currently below 45 minutes in both T1 and T2.”

The advice remains the same - passengers should arrive two and half hours before a short-haul flight and three and a half hours before a long-haul flight.

Those checking in luggage should add an extra hour onto this.

Ryanair and Aer Lingus both open their check-in desks at 3am, with Aer Lingus allowing people to drop in their luggage the night before their flight.

This comes as Aer Lingus was forced to cancel more flights from Dublin Airport today.

As staff shortages due to Covid-19 absences continue to plague the airline, five more flights have been cancelled, impacting journeys to London Heathrow, Berlin and Hamburg.

According to the Dublin Airport website, the London flights were scheduled for 7.30am, 3.55pm and 8.15pm, while the Hamburg flight was due to depart at 7am, and the Berlin flight at 5.55pm.

Arrivals to Dublin Airport have also been affected, with four inbound journeys cancelled. These flights had been due to depart from London Heathrow (11.20am and 7.35pm), Hamburg (11.50am), and Berlin (11.15pm).

Yesterday, Aer Lingus had to cancel 12 further flights as a result of a spike in Covid cases.

It came after three return flights were cancelled the day before, due to the virus while Covid and strikes were blamed on 13 cancellations over the weekend.