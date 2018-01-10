A Cavan woman got the new year off to a great start with a €112,469 Lotto winning ticket bought by her thoughtful dad.

'I won €112,000 on Lotto thanks to shrewd call by my dad'

Kerry McGowan, from Coleman Road, Cavan town, picked up her winning six-figure cheque from National Lottery HQ in Dublin after matching five numbers plus the bonus on the draw from Wednesday, December 27.

Her father, Peter McGowan, was in Costcutters on Railway Road, Cavan, on the day of the draw when he realised his daughter had probably forgotten to buy her own ticket. "It was that time over Christmas where you struggle to know what day it is as you are out of your routine," she said.

"It was a very shrewd call by dad to think of me and buy me a quick pick. Otherwise, I would definitely have forgotten to play and we wouldn't be sitting here now!" Mr McGowan forgot about the ticket he had bought her and left it on the kitchen table.

The next day Ms McGowan saw on the Costcutters, Railway Road Facebook Page that they had sold a winning ticket. "I took hold of the ticket and checked the numbers on the National Lottery website," she said.

"I couldn't believe my eyes. When dad came in from walking the dog I got him to double check and sure enough, I had won." Ms McGowan marked her big win with a celebration at Lotto HQ yesterday with her parents Peter and Margaret, her brother Connor McGowan and his partner Mary Donohoe.

It was a good end to 2017 for Ms McGowan, who only recently started a new job at ATA Group in Cavan.

