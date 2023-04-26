‘I will wait and see’ – potential blow for Fine Gael as Richard Bruton yet to make mind up about running at next election

Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton says he is unsure whether he will seek re-election. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton has dealt a fresh blow to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar by refusing to confirm whether he will stand in the next general election.

Mr Varadkar is facing a raft of Dáil retirements after two TDs confirmed in the last week alone that they will not stand for re-election next time out. Now Mr Bruton, the current Fine Gael parliamentary party chair and a former cabinet minister, has said it “remains to be seen” if he will stand again.

“There's a lot of time between now and then, depending on [selection] conventions and all sorts of things. I will wait and see what happens. I think there is a process for selection and I am not going to anticipate that,” said the Dublin Bay North TD.

When asked specifically if he would be putting his name forward for selection to run for Fine Gael in Dublin Bay North next time out, Mr Bruton said: “That remains to be seen, I will have to decide that at the appropriate time.”

The potential retirement of Mr Bruton, a party grandee who served in four different cabinets between 1994 and 2020, will prompt concern among party apparatchiks as it would add to a growing list of Fine Gael TDs confirming they are standing down at the next election.

The comments of Mr Bruton (70) stand in contrast to several Fine Gael TDs who sought to dismiss speculation about their own futures when contacted.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan (Laois-Offaly), former defence minister Paul Kehoe (Wexford), and former rural affairs minister Michael Ring (Mayo) all said they would be running again.

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon, a former junior minister, said he was “most definitely” running for re-election, as did Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd. “Of course my position remains the same, I have said it is my intention to run again,” Mr O’Dowd, a former junior housing minister, said.

Kildare North veteran Bernard Durkan also confirmed he will be running.

There was no response from Cork East deputy David Stanton, about whom there are rumours of a possible retirement at the next election.

Mr Bruton has been a TD in Dublin Bay North and its predecessor, Dublin North Central, since 1982. He stood for the party leadership and lost against Enda Kenny in 2002 before unsuccessfully challenging the future taoiseach in 2010.

Mr Varadkar and Fine Gael must now scramble to identify candidates in constituencies across the country where it has either no TDs or the incumbent is retiring.

Cork North-West TD Michael Creed announced he was standing down on Monday night at a constituency AGM. The former agriculture minister’s announcement came less than a week after Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan announced his intention to stand down at the next election for health reasons.

Their announcements come after similar declarations from Kerry TD Brendan Griffin earlier this year and Donegal TD and former education minister Joe McHugh last year. Former housing minister Eoghan Murphy also resigned his Dáil seat in Dublin Bay South in 2021.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who took Mr Murphy’s seat in a by-election, told the Taoiseach in the Dáil that the announcement by a fifth Fine Gael TD – Mr Creed – that he was to “jump ship” showed “a lack of confidence on your side of the House”.

In reply, Mr Varadkar said it might come as news to Ms Bacik, but he understood that two or three of Labour’s seven TDs would be retiring at the next election. However, neither Mr Varadkar nor his spokesperson provided any evidence for these claims.

Last week, Mr Varadkar claimed he was “not the slightest bit concerned” about his position in the wake of party colleagues standing down at the next election.

The most recent opinion poll by The Sunday Timesand Behaviour and Attitudes suggested Fine Gael’s support stands at 15pc though most other surveys put support for the party at between 21 and 23pc.

"My expectation in the next election is that we will have an election result in the mid 20s, that we will have roughly 45 seats and we'll have between 10 and 15 new TDs,” the Taoiseach said.