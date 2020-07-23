'I will now be in fear forever. I don't feel safe in my home' - Man (75) assaulted by burglar remained in house for five days until found by daughter

A 75-year-old man seriously injured in an assault by a burglar remained in his apartment due to fear for five days until he was found by his daughter, a court has heard.

Dean Quigley (23) twice trespassed into his elderly neighbour's apartment and assaulted him the second time, telling his victim he would return and kill him if he told anyone what had happened.

“I don't think I will ever get over this,” said the elderly man in his victim impact statement. “I will now be in fear forever. I don't feel safe in my home.”

The man's daughter found him when she visited five days later and he was brought to hospital where he remained for a number of weeks being treated for a bleed on the brain which has left him at an increased risk of stroke, ligature marks to his neck and severe bruising to his chest.

Quigley, of Temple Road, Blackrock, Dublin pleaded guilty to entering the man's home as a trespasser and committing criminal damage on July 7, 2019 and entering his home as a trespasser and assaulting him on October 11, 2019.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that during the first incident in July 2019, Quigley had kicked and hit the man's door after being refused entry. The man left to tell a neighbour what had happened and Quigley entered his home through the open door, taking a knife from the man's kitchen.

Gardai were alerted and arrived to find Quigley in an intoxicated state.

The man said he felt Quigley must have been waiting for him the second time in October 2019 as he returned home from dinner with his daughter. He said Quigley pushed him inside, telling the elderly man he had “put me in prison”.

He was punched by Quigley to the head, stomach and back and held in a headlock. The man said he thought he was going to die during the assault.

“I cannot express how much fear I was in,” said the man. He said he believed Quigley's threat and really thought he would come back again. He said he did not contact anyone and lay in bed until his daughter came five days later.

He said he was in constant fear of something else happening and suffered with his nerves.

Quigley was on bail for the first burglary at the time of the second offence.

Marc Murphy BL, defending, handed in a “warts and all” psychological report on behalf of his client, as well as a letter of apology which he described as “full and frank.” He said Quigley had not applied for bail and understood the seriousness of the charges.

Counsel said Quigley had a poor memory of what had happened during the offending and took no issues with the account.

He asked the court to note his guilty plea and the fact he is using his time in custody quite positively. He said Quigley instructed he was now drug free and was reflecting on what the future may hold away from the cycle of drugs and antisocial behaviour.

Judge Karen O'Connor remanded Quigley in continuing custody and adjourned sentencing until October 29, 2020 to allow a probation report be prepared.

