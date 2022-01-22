| 5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I will never forget the soldier’s face’: witnesses relive Bloody Sunday

Julieann Campbell’s uncle was among the 13 people shot dead by British troops in Derry 50 years ago. In this extract from her oral history of that day, victims recall the unfolding horror

British soldiers frisk civil rights marchers at gunpoint on Bloody Sunday Expand
Julieann Campbell stands beside the Bloody Sunday mural in Derry Expand
The remains of the 13 people who were shot dead by the British army in Derry on Bloody Sunday. Photo by Tom Burke Expand
How the Irish Independent reported the events of Bloody Sunday the next day Expand
William McKinney (27) was shot in the back and killed as he tried to help the wounded during Bloody Sunday Expand
Jim Wray (22) was shot in the back at close range as he lay injured during Bloody Sunday Expand
On Bloody Sunday: A New History of the Day and Its Aftermath by Those Who Were There by Julieann Campbell Expand

Close

British soldiers frisk civil rights marchers at gunpoint on Bloody Sunday

British soldiers frisk civil rights marchers at gunpoint on Bloody Sunday

Julieann Campbell stands beside the Bloody Sunday mural in Derry

Julieann Campbell stands beside the Bloody Sunday mural in Derry

The remains of the 13 people who were shot dead by the British army in Derry on Bloody Sunday. Photo by Tom Burke

The remains of the 13 people who were shot dead by the British army in Derry on Bloody Sunday. Photo by Tom Burke

How the Irish Independent reported the events of Bloody Sunday the next day

How the Irish Independent reported the events of Bloody Sunday the next day

William McKinney (27) was shot in the back and killed as he tried to help the wounded during Bloody Sunday

William McKinney (27) was shot in the back and killed as he tried to help the wounded during Bloody Sunday

Jim Wray (22) was shot in the back at close range as he lay injured during Bloody Sunday

Jim Wray (22) was shot in the back at close range as he lay injured during Bloody Sunday

On Bloody Sunday: A New History of the Day and Its Aftermath by Those Who Were There by Julieann Campbell

On Bloody Sunday: A New History of the Day and Its Aftermath by Those Who Were There by Julieann Campbell

/

British soldiers frisk civil rights marchers at gunpoint on Bloody Sunday

Julieann Campbell

Ireland’s Bloody Sunday in 1972 was a pivotal moment in its recent Troubles, extinguishing as it did the peaceful civil rights movement and paving the way for decades of violent, deadly conflict.

A civil rights march took place on January 30, 1972, in Derry, Northern Ireland’s second largest city. It ended in bloodshed when troops from Britain’s 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment opened fire on unarmed marchers, leaving 13 dead and a further 18 wounded.

Most Watched

Privacy