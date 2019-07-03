'I will love you forever' - fiancée of slain boxer Kevin Sheehy pens tribute

THE fiancée of promising boxer Kevin Sheehy, who was killed in a targeted hit and run, has said she will “love him forever”.

The Olympic hopeful died after he was deliberately hit by an SUV in Limerick on Monday morning.

Last night, a 29-year-old man was charged in relation to the incident, and will appear before a Limerick court this morning.

An 18-year-old arrested was released without charge. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

Family, friends and neighbours of Mr Sheehy (20) have now created a public shrine in his memory at the scene of his shocking killing.

In one emotional tribute, his pregnant fiancée Emma Colbert, who is expecting their baby daughter in five weeks, described how she was already “lost without” him.

A letter left at the scene read: “Please give me the strength to get through this, Kevin. I am so lost without you already. All I want is a big hug and kiss from you. I’ll love you forever and always...Emma xxx.”

The poignant letter continued: “My boy, my best friend, I am numb. I can’t believe I am writing this on paper, words can’t describe how I feel right now. There is no one in the world I adore more than you, my boy you made me the happiest girl in the world.

“You were so excited to meet your princess. I promise you she will know everything about you and how much you love her and couldn’t wait to have our own little family.”

Another heartbreaking tribute left at the scene read: “To Daddy, I couldn’t wait to meet you and for us to be a family. Please mind me and mammy. Love your baby girl xxx.”

A senior source told the Irish Independent that a 29-year-old UK criminal is suspected of being behind the wheel of the black Mitsubishi Shogun when it struck Mr Sheehy on the Hyde Road at around 4.40am.

Mr Sheehy is believed to have been involved in a minor altercation at a house party in the area before his killing, and gardaí are investigating if this dispute escalated and led to the hit and run.

The post-mortem examination was completed yesterday at University Hospital Limerick but the results are not being released for operational reasons.

The two suspects were originally arrested in the Midlands on Monday night before being transferred to Roxboro Road garda station.

Meanwhile, Ken Moore, who was Mr Sheehy’s boxing coach at the St Francis Club in Limerick, told 2FM’s ‘Game On’ that their last conversation was about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was Kevin’s dream.

Kevin’s last words to Ken were: “I’m good enough, I’m strong enough, we can do it.”

Online Editors