‘I will breastfeed my daughter until she is about five – she can make a decision then’

Holly McIndoe (37) has been breastfeeding her daughter, Cassia, for the last two-and-a-half years.

She said that she is willing to breastfeed the toddler until she is four or five years old, and will let her daughter decide when she is no longer interested.

“It’s not that I have a date in mind for when I’m going to stop breastfeeding. I will continue with the breastfeeding relationship for as long as it’s something that Cassia wants to do, and as long as I feel comfortable doing it,” said Ms McIndoe.

“My understanding is the global average for breastfeeding is three or four years (for when weaning starts). So, I don’t feel I have to stop when she turns three or when she turns three-and-a-half. I’ll kind of just see if I can follow her lead.

“It’s super handy being able to breastfeed a toddler because they have these big emotions and never sit still. They get devastated if a banana breaks in half or whatever. So breastfeeding is a really handy way of just being able to have a quiet moment and de-escalate things and everything feels a bit calm again.

“The reason I know about natural weaning and that it’s biologically normal for our species to breastfeed for up to four or five years is through the La Leche League and through my sister who has three children.

“She’s still feeding her youngest daughter at the moment who’s four-and-a-half. I have a few other friends who have fed their children up until they’re three, four, or sometimes even five.”

Ms McIndoe and her two sisters are all currently breastfeeding. “It’s really nice we can share that experience as well as share knowledge with each other. It’s a really lovely thing for us to do as sisters, to be breastfeeding mothers together.”

As World Breastfeeding Week ends tomorrow, it has emerged Ireland has one of the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world with just 49pc of infants being exclusively breastfed after leaving hospital, according to Unicef.

After Cassia was born, Ms McIndoe received “wonderful” care from the midwives, but the mother felt like she did not receive as much breastfeeding support as she needed.

The hospital gave her a pump, which she said was good for maintaining her supply. However, she said she needed “a conversation, not a technical solution”.

La Leche League are pro-breastfeeding and believe in “natural weaning”. This is a process where children gradually wean themselves off of breastfeeding as they become disinterested in it.

“They were just so sympathetic and very wise. They weren’t prescriptive, they weren’t telling me what I should do and they weren’t judgmental. They just help you towards what you want to do, and give you the support to make your own decisions,” she said.

Fiona Fahy (38) and her husband Garvan have two children, Shea (5) and Sadie (3). Ms Fahy breastfed Shea for nine months and breastfed Sadie until she was just over the age of two. The Limerick native, who now lives in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, said “hands-on” help is key for new mums.

Ms Fahy always planned to breastfeed her own children due to the “health benefits”.

However, she said she felt pressure to stop breastfeeding Shea before returning to work.

The mother of two, who owns sustainable breastfeeding clothing brand Feed Me Mother, said: “We weaned Shea from the breast and switched to formula because I thought it was going to be easier and that’s one of my biggest regrets because I would have loved to have kept going to the 12-month mark. It was a lack of information.

"With Sadie then, I didn’t go back to work, and I breastfed until she was two years and two months.”