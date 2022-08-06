| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I will breastfeed my daughter until she is about five – she can make a decision then’

Mother says she will let nature take its course when weaning

Holly McIndoe and her daughter Cassia. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Fiona Fahy with her children Shea and Sadie. Photo: Patrick Browne Expand

Close

Holly McIndoe and her daughter Cassia. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Holly McIndoe and her daughter Cassia. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Fiona Fahy with her children Shea and Sadie. Photo: Patrick Browne

Fiona Fahy with her children Shea and Sadie. Photo: Patrick Browne

/

Holly McIndoe and her daughter Cassia. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Molly O’Connor and Seoirse Mulgrew

Holly McIndoe (37) has been breastfeeding her daughter, Cassia, for the last two-and-a-half years.

She said that she is willing to breastfeed the toddler until she is four or five years old, and will let her daughter decide when she is no longer interested.

Most Watched

Privacy