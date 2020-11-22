‘I will be forever sorry’ - Miriam O’Callaghan apologises for not ‘leading by example’ after RTÉ gathering

Miriam O’Callaghan has this morning joined the list of RTÉ stars to apologise on air after photographs emerged on Friday of a number of the company’s top broadcasters failing to observe social distancing.

Primetime presenter O’Callaghan was pictured with her arm around a retiring colleague during what RTÉ have called “an impromptu gathering” at its Montrose site earlier this month, in a saga that has resulted in a garda probe of the incident.

Speaking on her Sunday with Miriam show on RTÉ Radio One, Ms O’Callaghan said she was “deeply sorry”.

“I want to apologise once more for that photograph of me failing to observe social distancing here in RTÉ last week. It was completely my fault, no one else’s, and I am deeply sorry.

“I am also acutely aware that as someone in the public eye, it is so important to lead by example, and by posing it the photograph the way I did, I failed to do that. In that moment I know I let everyone down and for that I will be forever sorry,” O’Callaghan said.

Other high-profile RTÉ employees to issue public apologies on-screen and over the airwaves include David McCullagh, Bryan Dobson and Eileen Dunne.

Six One News presenter David McCullagh apologised on Friday evening’s news show.

“I am unfortunately one of the people who failed to properly observe social distancing here in RTÉ last week. It was an error of judgement which I deeply regret, for which I take full responsibility, and for which I unreservedly apologise to you, our audience,” he said.

“None of us can afford to let down our guard, even for a moment, and I am very, very sorry that I failed to do the right thing on this occasion.”

Bryan Dobson was first of the high-prolife RTÉ stars on air after the pictures broke and the broadcaster offered an unreserved apology for his involvement in the event on his News at One radio programme on Friday.

At the beginning of his News at One programme, Mr Dobson accepted responsibility for his actions and apologised to the nation.

"I'm sorry to everyone who has sacrificed so much in recent months and lost loved ones. To those that are living with the after effects of the infection and to those who have lost their jobs, livelihoods or businesses, and to those who have been isolated from family and friends.

"On this programme we have vigorously debated Covid-19 measures, but what is not disputed is that each of us should make every effort to observe the restrictions in place.

"I'd be very concerned if any actions of mine undermined that vital lifesaving public health advice," Mr Dobson said.

Eileen Dunne also put her “hands up” on Friday night’s RTÉ News at Nine, and the stalwart issued a full apology while on air.

“Hands up, as you’ve seen, I too was photographed at the farewell for Phil and I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise for my lack of judgement, particularly to RTÉ colleagues who have worked so hard to keep this campus Covid-free over the past eight months,” she said. “I’ve let you all down and I’m sorry,” Ms Dunne said.

Political correspondent Paul Cunningham was also photographed at the event and he said: “Everyone should make every effort to abide by the Covid-19 guidelines. I want to apologise unreservedly for not observing those measures fully when posing for a photograph with a colleague. It shouldn't have happened.”

RTÉ’s Head of News Jon Williams apologised to colleagues for the embarrassment caused by the photographs.

“It was only for a moment and it was done with the best of intentions – as indeed were the actions of other colleagues. But it was wrong. And I’m very sorry,” he wrote.

The internal mail, seen by Independent.ie, described the gathering as an “impromptu farewell for a colleague who was retiring after 40 years”.

“A small number of us who were in work on the day gathered to say goodbye. While social distancing was observed overall and it was in compliance with RTÉ’s site protocols, afterwards, some of us posed briefly for a photo with our retiring colleague.”

Mr Williams said he was “particularly sorry that, after so many people have worked so hard across News and Current Affairs – and throughout RTÉ – during the pandemic, we’re making the news for the wrong reasons”.

