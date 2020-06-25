'I went to the gym to build-up my lower-back strength' - beautician insists she was not 'faking' injury

Exercise: Lauren Pineda engaged in an energetic workout at a gym 10 days after the accident. Photo: Cork Courts

A YOUNG woman whose personal injury claim after a minor road traffic accident was dismissed by a Circuit Court judge insisted she only went to a gym ten days after the collision in a bid to strengthen her back.

Cork beautician Lauren Pineda (24) vehemently insisted that she was not "faking" her back problems.

Her personal injury claim was dismissed after it emerged she had posted videos and photographs of her 'vigorous' exercise workouts at a Cork gym on her Instagram page - with the first visit to the gym just ten days after the collision.

Ms Pineda also said that monetary concerns had stopped her going to a physiotherapist and a chiropractor for lower back problems in the immediate weeks and months after the March 2018 accident in Douglas, Cork.

"I only wanted to go to the gym to build-up the strength of my lower back," she said.

She insisted she did not seek expert physiotherapist or chiropractor assistance for her back problems in the weeks and months after the March 2018 accident for financial reasons.

However, it also emerged she did not tell her own GP about her back injury relating to the accident until nine months later - despite the fact she had attended her GP on several occasions in 2018 relating to other medical issues.

"I didn't have a lot of money," she said. "If I had money I would have gone to a physiotherapist or a chiropractor."

Ms Pineda said she was trying to get on with her life after the March 14 accident - and would take paracetamol for her lower back pain.

"My back became very sore - it was a shooting pain," she said. Ms Pineda said she first noticed the back pain five to six weeks after the low-speed collision with Cork pensioner Christine Deasy (79).

However, the young woman's GP wasn't informed for nine months. "(I was) shocked - upset. I didn't want it to happen. I am not here to cause harm to anyone. I am not faking. These are the pains and feelings I am having."

"It (my back) was aggravated by this."

Ms Pineda insisted she was trying to get on with her life - and was in the process of opening her own beauty business in Cork.

She stressed she only posted images of herself at a Cork gym, photographs taken by a friend, to demonstrate to her Instagram followers on social media how she was trying to "build up" her health and fitness.

But she admitted to Judge James O'Donoghue that she had not told her GP about her lower back pain until nine months after the collision.

"There is a bit of a difficulty in not telling her own doctor she was injured for nine months," the judge said. Further, she did not mention her history of lower back pain dating from 2013 to a consultant orthopaedic doctor who did an assessment for the defendant, Aviva Insurance, and Ms Deasy.

The plaintiff also failed to notify the doctor about her involvement in a traffic collision in 2013.

Ms Pineda - who formerly worked in a call centre and as a nanny - suffered a whiplash-type injury in that collision seven years ago.

The young woman, who was a teenager at the time, was a rear seat passenger in a car which was rear-ended.

She later received a €21,000 settlement for neck and back injuries received.

Ms Pineda is now considering an appeal against the dismissal of her personal injury claim by Judge O'Donoghue arising from the March 2018 accident.

Judge O'Donoghue said there were credibility issues arising. "There is a complete conflict between her evidence," he said.

"She has been the author of her own misfortune. She posted photos of herself engaged in vigorous exercise. There are great credibility issues (arising) from her evidence. She has left herself wide open on this. She can only blame herself."

The details of the accident itself were not in dispute. Ms Deasy accepted that she was liable for a minor, slow speed

collision between her vehicle and that of Ms Pineda.

The pensioner's car sustained just €100 in damage. Ms Pineda's car required repairs of almost €1500, settlement of which was confirmed by the court.

Ms Deasy, through her legal team, also maintained that Ms Pineda's boyfriend left her car immediately after the collision to go and do his shopping in Douglas Court.

He was uninjured at the scene despite the fact the collision had occurred on his side of the car. The accident occurred on March 14 2018 at a roundabout in Douglas near the Douglas Court Shopping Centre.

Judge O'Donoghue awarded costs to the defendants conditional to any appeal. Aviva has adopted a strict approach in defending claims it suspects to be exaggerated by refusing to settle and contesting some actions.

However, it has proved to be a costly strategy for the insurance firm. In 2019, Aviva was awarded approximately €800,000 costs in its favour after a number of personal injury cases were dismissed in court.

Despite this, only a very small portion of this amount has been recouped. In one case, the insurer spent €1m in legal costs defending a claim which was subsequently withdrawn after nine years.

Online Editors