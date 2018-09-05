Former Independent News & Media (INM) chairman Leslie Buckley has insisted he will be vindicated by the inspection process at the company.

Former Independent News & Media (INM) chairman Leslie Buckley has insisted he will be vindicated by the inspection process at the company.

‘I welcome the opportunity to vindicate my good name’ - Former INM chairman on High Court ruling in favour of ODCE application for inspectors

His comments, in a statement issued today, come in the wake of a decision by the President of the High Court to approve an application from the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) for the appointment of inspectors to the country’s largest media group.

Mr Buckley, who stepped down from INM’s board in March, is a central figure in several matters which will be investigated by inspectors Sean Gillane SC and Richard Fleck.

These include concerns INM data, including journalists’ emails, was improperly accessed during a “data interrogation” directed by Mr Buckley.

Also under scrutiny are allegations Mr Buckley put pressure on INM executives to agree to pay an inflated price for Newstalk, the radio station owned by INM’s largest shareholder, Denis O’Brien.

The circumstances surrounding a proposed €1m “success fee” for a company owned by Mr O’Brien in connection with the disposal of INM’s shares in Australian media group APN will also be examined, as will concerns inside information was shared with Mr O’Brien by Mr Buckley.

In the statement, Mr Buckley said he noted Mr Justice Peter Kelly’s decision.

“I welcome the opportunity to vindicate my good name through the inspection process,” he said.

“As previously stated, I intend to robustly defend myself against each and every allegation. I continue to reserve my position.”

In a 76-page ruling on Tuesday, Mr Justice Kelly said: “I hold that Mr Buckley was a person connected with the management of the company and that on the evidence before me the circumstances suggest that he has been guilty of misconduct and misfeasance.”

Mr Justice Kelly said the “actual purpose” of the data interrogation “remains unclear but is certainly suggestive of the company’s affairs being conducted for a purpose that is unlawful”.

In relation to the proposed Newstalk acquisition and the APN transaction, the judge said that while these did not ultimately lead to a loss to the company, the circumstances surrounding them were “certainly suggestive of an unlawful purpose directed to the benefit of Mr O’Brien directly or indirectly and to the detriment of the company”.

Referring to email and text exchanges between Mr Buckley and Mr O’Brien, the judge said: “That material, if correct, seems to demonstrate a pattern of wrongful disclosure of price sensitive information by Mr Buckley to Mr O’Brien.”

Mr Justice Kelly could make his final orders in the application tomorrow, when a costs hearing is scheduled. The ODCE is seeking its costs for the application, which was opposed by INM.

Online Editors