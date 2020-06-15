TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar took time out from crucial government formation talks yesterday to praise pop superstar Miley Cyrus for contacting him over the Black Lives Matter protest movement and her concern Covid-19 is affecting people of colour more than others.

“I welcome Miley, or indeed anyone, reaching out to me,” the Taoiseach told the Sunday World.

“We don’t have any data on whether Covid has affected black and minority ethnic group people more than white people in Ireland the way it has in America and Britain. We need to find out.”

He adds: “The information we have is that Covid has affected affluent households in Ireland more than disadvantaged ones which is very different to America and Britain. Black Lives Matter.”

All across Ireland citizens joined in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US. We must stay united with the world to tackle #COVID19 and the racial injustice of health inequalities. Please join us, PM @LeoVaradkar? #GlobalGoalUnite — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 12, 2020

Leo, who describes himself as ‘mixed race and a person of colour’, spoke out having been touched by Miley’s direct approach to him.

On Friday night Miley called on leaders from Ireland, Italy, Spain and The Netherlands to step up their support for equality in their response to the Covid-19 global crisis.

The 27-year-old Wrecking Ball singer called out to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Twitter, asking them to unite and respond to Covid-19.

Miley tweeted: “All across Ireland citizens joined in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US. We must stay united with the world to tackle #Covid19 and the racial injustice of health inequalities. Please join us, PM@Leo-Varadkar?#GlobalGoalUnite.”

The American superstar’s ‘call out’ to Leo amused Twitter followers.

“Hard to say, Miley Cyrus calling out Leo Varadkar was not on my 2020 bingo card,” comments one.

One user said: “2020 keeps throwing curve balls, didn’t have Miley Cyrus calling out Leo on my cards”.

Another said “The fact MILEY F***ING CYRUS just @d Leo???- Shook”, while another observed “the 2020 plot twists we deserve right now is Leo Varadkar being shamed into ending direct provision by Miley Cyrus”.

Protests continue to unfold around the world in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement which came in response to the killing of black man George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white police officer, who has since been charged with murder.

Miley is highlighting the need for a united front when it comes to the disproportionate impact Covid-19 is having on marginalised communities, especially people of colour.

The singer last played Irish shows in Dublin and Belfast in May 2014.

This is not the first time Leo has engaged with pop stars. In April last year he and his partner Matt Barrett and four friends were pictured backstage meeting Kylie Minogue in Dublin’s 3 Arena, having reached out to the Australian several months before.

He wrote on his official letterhead to her: “Dear Kylie, Just wanted to drop you a short note in advance of the concert in Dublin. I am really looking forward to it. I am a huge fan!

“I understand you are staying in the Merrion Hotel, which is just across from my office in Government Buildings. If you like I’d love to welcome you to Ireland personally.”

It was signed: “Leo V Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister)”.

Last November he said he was “giddy” at the thoughts of seeing Cher in the 3 Arena.

The American superstar had called him out over fracking and it is believed he met her backstage in a private capacity.

Yesterday Varadkar had more serious matters at hand when as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael he resumed talks with both Fianna Fail and the Green Party as they edged closer to agreement on the formation of a new government.

There has been stalemate since the general election on February 8 with Varadkar leading a minority government in the interim which was given an extra life due to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

