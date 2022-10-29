‘I watched all the funerals and I know this town’ – Daniel O’Donnell in emotional tribute to Creeslough on Late Late Show

Singer Daniel O’Donnell paid an emotional tribute to the people of Creeslough on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

Reflecting on the tragedy in the north Co Donegal town that claimed the lives of ten people following an horrific explosion at the Applegreen petrol station and shop on October 7, he said: “All I can hope is that somehow these people can get some joy in life. I don’t know how, but I hope that God will grant them the ability to be able to have joy sometime because I can’t imagine where they are today or tonight.”

He told host Ryan Tubridy that he was at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport when news of the tragedy broke and he initially thought that no one lost their lives. But when he learned the grim news of the ten fatalities, he said: “It’s beyond belief. I watched all the funerals and I know this town. I know Creeslough.”

The singer, who is from the village of Kinclasslagh in west Co Donegal, said he was in Lafferty’s shop (at the Applegreen station) last August while on a golfing trip and bought diesel at the petrol station and other items in the same shop.

“I thought to myself, there were people that did that on that Friday the same as I did. They walked in and, you know what happened,” O’Donnell said.

"It’s beyond belief for a small community. I don’t know honestly how people step forward. I do not know. All I can say is that I looked at Hamish – the little boy who spoke at his father’s funeral – and I thought the strength that he and his mother got up and did it.”

O’Donnell added: “I thought to myself – those people are being carried today [by Jesus]. To have that strength, at that time, I was amazed. I saw the nicest quote in the media, that ‘Donegal is carrying Creeslough and Ireland is carrying Donegal’.”



