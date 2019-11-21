'I was widowed with 12 children - but now I've found love again'

Orlagh Walker was 28 weeks pregnant when she waved her husband Fergus Green off to work on March 25, 2011.

She received a call while driving her children to school less than 30 minutes later that he had walked into his office and died from a massive heart attack.

"Fergus had been working really hard and was very stressed... I said goodbye to him at 8.15 and got a call less than 30 minutes later while I was driving my kids to school to say he had walked into his office and dropped dead from a massive heart attack.

"We had been married 20 years. We had 11 children and one on the way and suddenly, he was gone from our lives."

The then 41-year-old from Killiney in south Dublin couldn't find any support groups in Ireland that addressed those who were widowed early in life.

Orlagh Walker and her first husband Fergus Green

But eight years on, Orlagh and her new husband Gary are about to open the first European branch of Soaring Spirits International in Dublin next month.

They want to help others who feel isolated after losing the partner that they hoped to spend the rest of their lives with.

Gary Walker was 50 when he lost his wife in a horse riding accident on their 31st wedding anniversary, and she died in his arms.

Lisa was his childhood sweetheart, and they married at 19 after graduation from school.

Orlagh looks back on the dark days that followed her husband's death. "My oldest child was 19 and the youngest were four, three and one.

"The oldest children were fantastic in support of the younger ones and it really brought our family together in very difficult times," she said.

"Everyone was fantastic and couldn't do enough for my children and I when Fergus died but as the weeks progressed, everyone began getting on with their own lives again.

"I couldn't find any support in Ireland for anyone my age who was widowed.

"I headed for the US, registered with Soaring Spirits and began the first day of an incredible journey and transformation. I really wouldn't be where I am now without the group, which is a peer-led widowed community who reach out to over three million widowed people a year."

After Gary and Orlagh married last May, he relocated to Ireland and the couple plan to open the first European branch of Soaring Spirits International in Dublin in January.

Isolated

Orlagh has studied to be a counsellor in loss and bereavement, and with her husband gives workshops each year back at a Soaring Spirits 'Camp Widow' in the US.

"When you lose a partner early in life, that you had wanted to spend the rest of your life with, it's hard. You feel so isolated. I wasn't single and I was no longer married - so what was I?

"This community seemed to understand that and I remember them saying as I walked in the door 'you're not alone'. Even just those words meant everything at a time when I felt I was so alone."

They will be hosting the first pop-up event in Europe in Dublin in May of 2021 and are beginning a bi-monthly support group in the capital in January.

