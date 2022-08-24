‘I was walking around for a week not knowing I was a millionaire’ –National Lottery winners from two counties claim €2m  

Costcutter, Bealadangan, Co. Galway sold the winning ticket for Friday's EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle draw worth €1,005,000. Pictured celebrating are staff from the store and Conor Donohue from the National Lottery. Photo: Andrew Downes / Mac Innes Photography.

Ireland’s two newest millionaires from Tipperary and Sligo today picked up a combined €2m in prizes they won in a special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

One of the winners conceded they had the ticket in their pocket for over a week without realising they had become a millionaire.

The raffle draw guarantees a winner of €1m in each Friday EuroMillions draw on August 5, 12, 19 and 26.

The Sligo winner became the first millionaire of the special raffle draw on August 5, after purchasing their winning ticket worth €1,005,000 million in The Regional Stores, Ballinode in Co. Sligo.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, spoke of their shock when they realised they’d won the live-changing prize , adding the were unaware for a full week that they’d become millionaires.

“I was walking around with this ticket in my pocket for a full week not realising how much it was worth! I couldn’t believe it when I was told it was over €1m!

"You know, you always dream about winning but you never think it’s actually going to be you. I’ve no big plans yet for the money but it’s definitely going to take the pressure off as the cost of living has gone so expensive”, they said.

Also claiming their €1,005,000 million prize from the special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw was a player from Co Tipperary who purchased their winning quick pick ticket online or on the National Lottery app .

The second winner, also remaining anonymous, said they are looking forward to celebrating with family.

“When I found out I’d just become a millionaire, I had to sit down! I just couldn’t get my head around it, I still can’t. I’m looking forward to taking the family on a well-deserved holiday.

We’re thinking of maybe going to Dubai and doing a proper 5-star luxury style holiday,” they said.

Last Friday, a third millionaire from this special raffle draw was made after purchasing their winning ticket in Costcutter, Bealadangan, Co. Galway.

The National Lottery is urging players in Galway to check their tickets as the winner is yet to come forward.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in the EuroMillions draw was: I – NCR – 41927

Another millionaire is guaranteed this Friday in the Euromillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’. In addition, the Euromillions jackpot is also rolling towards an estimated €100m.