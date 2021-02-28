‘I was trying to get footage, but the fireworks and bottles kept coming’ – INM videographer on anti-lockdown protest chaos

A professional videographer covering the anti-vaccination protests in Dublin city centre on Saturday has described how he feared for a fellow photographer after a firework exploded beside him and left him engulfed in smoke.

The Independent.ie videographer said there was tension from the moment he arrived which turned to more than twenty minutes of violence in which glass and plastic bottles and fireworks were thrown at gardaí.

Michael Carolan described how the scenes unfolded and how gardaí were forced to act when firework rockets were aimed directly at their heads.

“I had read that the protest was starting at 2pm and it was supposed to be in Stephen’s Green, and when I arrived there was a large number of people on the street beside the shopping centre and gardai had closed the Green itself.

“There were gardaí on horseback at the gates and a lot of gardaí on foot. I had known from previous anti-vaccination and anti-mask protests that there had been trouble, and it looked like gardaí were prepared for that.

“When I got there the gardaí were blocking protestors from coming up Grafton Street. The people on South King Street were just chanting and waving flags. They seemed civil enough and weren’t causing any trouble from what I could see, but things changed very quickly on Grafton Street.

“The gardaí let me and other photographers through and I could see down Grafton Street, and from that point on there was around 20 or 25 minutes of violence. The protestors were shouting ‘shame on you’ and ‘freedom’ and then they started throwing objects like glass bottles and plastic bottles. There was a strong smell of cider and cannabis in the air and the missiles were coming over the heads of the gardaí and landing behind them and in front of us.

“I was keeping one eye on the camera screen and one eye on what was landing on the ground because it was getting very tense and things were starting to explode around us.

“There were things like firecrackers and bottles that looked like energy drink bottles but they would explode. I saw one photographer around two metres from me and he was standing beside a tree that was planted in a bog pot at the top of Grafton Street. The next thing there was a big explosion of grey smoke beside him as one of these things went off. If it had landed at his foot he could have lost it,” Michael added.

“I was trying to get footage, but the fireworks and bottles kept coming and every so often I would take cover behind a garda van and then come out again when it felt safer. There was tension in the air and the gardaí were trying to move the protestors back all the while the crowd were shouting.

“Things then reached a peak when someone fired a firework straight at gardaí. That notched things up and the gardaí moved in very quickly. I could just see an explosion of smoke and then the gardaí moved in with the canine unit.

“Up at the entrance to Stephen’s Green the garda horses were getting spooked by the noise of the fireworks. I saw one garda getting hit with a bottle but then get up and carry-on trying to keep the crowd back.

“After the firework being fired at their faces the gardaí seemed to manage to force the crowd away down the end of the street near Trinity, and then I saw gardaí coming back with people they had arrested and putting them into the back of vans.

“The numbers and chaos seemed to be different this time compared to other protests. I didn’t know what to expect because it seemed to be advertised as a peaceful gathering. But those who were throwing fireworks came prepared for trouble.”

