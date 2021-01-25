| -0.8°C Dublin

I was told: ‘If you don’t stop doing cocaine now, you’re going to die, it’s as simple as that’

Steve Golding climbing Carrauntoohil with the Recovery Ramblers

In March 2017 Steve Golding was sitting on a Luas tram in a hospital gown with no phone or money.

He had just been discharged from Tallaght Hospital and the doctor who treated him was blunt in his prognosis.

“If you don’t stop doing cocaine now, you’re going to die, it’s as simple as that,” he warned.

