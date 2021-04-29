‘I was surprised by the pace of it’ – Simon Coveney on upheaval that led to Arlene Foster’s resignation

Minister Coveney vowed to work with any new DUP leader in an attempt to restore "trust and respect".

The pace at which dissatisfaction with DUP leader Arlene Foster grew in recent days, leading to her resignation, caught Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney by surprise.

The North’s First Minister announced yesterday that she will be stepping down as DUP leader in May, and exiting the political stage entirely.

Ms Foster’s leadership had come under increasing threat in recent days and she resigned in a televised address, following the circulation of a letter of no-confidence in her signed by many DUP MPs and other party figures.

Minister Coveney acknowledged Ms Foster’s job had grown increasingly difficult as unrest grew in the North.

“I was surprised at the pace of it, we had heard rumblings at various times but they never came to anything.

“This is, and has been for some time, a very difficult period for Unionism. The DUP is the largest Unionist party in Northern Ireland and Arlene would have seen herself as the leader of Unionism and that has been a very, very difficult job in recent years,” Minister Coveney said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Coveney admitted he worried about “many things” when it came to the political landscape in Northern Ireland, but said he would work with any new leader of the DUP in an attempt to restore stability and respect.

“I do worry about many things in terms of politics in Northern Ireland. It’s fragile and very divisive.

“Opinion is very polarised and people like me, and others, have to find a way of building relationships that can cope with that division.

“Of course I will work with any new leader of the DUP; I know most of the personalities quite well that may be in that position.

“We need to try and build a sense of trust and respect that has been undermined and damaged, particularly in recent months,” Minister Coveney said.

Mr Coveney said he was “confident” a British-Irish intergovernmental conference would happen in the next few months to discuss relations and the situation in Northern Ireland.

No such conference has been held since Prime Minister Boris Johnson assumed office in July 2019.

