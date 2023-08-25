‘I was so proud,’ says first Irish man to be the Notre Dame leprechaun mascot

‘LepreConal’ Fagan from Derry tells of his stint in the famous costume as the ‘Fighting Irish’ get ready for their clash with Navy in Dublin tomorrow

Conal Fagan with the Notre Dame flag at Merrion Square, Dublin ahead of tomorrow's game at Aviva Stadium. Photo: Frank McGrath

The first Irish man to serve as the leprechaun mascot for the Notre Dame American football team has said it was a chance to be “part of something larger than himself”.

Conal Fagan (24), a disabilities studies graduate from UCD, was speaking as the “Fighting Irish” prepare to take on Navy in tomorrow’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium, a fixture that has taken place twice in Ireland, in 1996 and 2012.

Thousands of fans have made their way from the US to watch a game steeped in history, and one man who has played a special part in the great rivalry between the two sides is Conal.

The Derry man, who is also known as LepreConal, was mascot with the Fighting Irish from 2018 to 2020 and said the experience is something he will never forget.

When he was 18, he earned a scholarship to study at the University of Notre Dame, near South Bend, Indiana.

He won a spot on the Irish varsity football team, but then realised he no longer wanted to play the game.

“I was training with the team and it got to the point where I just decided it wasn’t the kind of road I wanted to take any more,” he said.

“So I was looking for something else that would be my own thing, and that’s kind of how I came across the role of the mascot.”

The Notre Dame leprechaun, which came into being in the early 1960s, makes an appearance at various athletics events where the university teams are involved, notably football games.

Conal was made mascot towards the end of his first year and initially wore the green suit at women’s basketball games and other sporting events, including volleyball, soccer, hockey and lacrosse before he became the football leprechaun in 2020.

Conal Fagan in action as the Notre Dame mascot. Photo: Matt Cashore

He said it was an honour to wear the costume while hyping up the crowds.

Conal added that trying out for the position was an intense process, as there were more than 50 applicants.

He was eventually picked as one of three students to serve as the Notre Dame leprechaun for 2018-19 and was kept on for two more years.

“I loved doing it,” he said. “I really wanted to be in a position where I was able to give back to the university and be able to serve in a way that was unique.

“I was able to be a part of something bigger than myself. I was so proud.”

Despite being Irish, Conal said it was unusual for someone from here to take on the mascot role.

Knowing the history of the famous character, it was an extra honour to be the first Irish man to be chosen for it, he added.

“For me, it was so unexpected to get the role and in a lot of ways it was something that just fitted – it was a life-changing experience,” he said.

“Notre Dame was the most Irish place I possibly could have gone to in the US, so I always felt at home there.”

Conal Fagan, aka LepreConal, watches on at a volleyball game. Photo: Tim Reilly

Although his time at the university had moments of triumph, it was not without its challenges.

In his first year there, his father died after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Conal said one thing that resonated with him throughout his time in the States was the way Irish people are regarded.

“Every single person I met said to me, ‘Irish people are the nicest people I’ve ever met in my life. Everyone is just so genuine and so kind’, and that for me was something I always was so proud of,” he said.