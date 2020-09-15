| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I was shot down four times and survived, I'm one of the lucky ones' - Irishman (101) who is last surviving pilot from Battle of Britain

Captain John Hemingway (101) says 'the only advice I can give to people is to be Irish'

Now and then: Captain John Allman Hemingway with his squadron Expand

Close

Now and then: Captain John Allman Hemingway with his squadron

Now and then: Captain John Allman Hemingway with his squadron

Now and then: Captain John Allman Hemingway with his squadron

Eavan Murray

At 101 years old, Captain John Allman Hemingway lives a quiet existence at his nursing home in Foxrock in Dublin.

Adored for his gentleness and impeccable manners, the former RAF fighter pilot has lived a life defined by astonishing heroism and luck.

Today, on the 80th anniversary of the defining moment of the Battle of Britain which saw 56 German Luftwaffe shot down by allied forces, he is the sole surviving pilot. This is even more remarkable given he was shot down four times during World War II, twice in a single month.