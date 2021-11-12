‘I was screaming Ronaldo’ - superfan Addison Whelan (13) tells how she got past stewards to meet Portugal hero

Cristiano Ronaldo superfan Addison Whelan (13) said her “dream came true” last night after the famous Portuguese footballer gave her his jersey.

At Portugal vs Ireland in the Aviva Stadium last night, the Dubliner managed to bypass stewards and hop over barriers to get onto the pitch after the full-time whistle.

"I was screaming Ronaldo’s name,” the schoolgirl told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

"He turned around and he saw me and he was telling them [the stewards] to leave me, so I called him over, I was in shock and I was crying.

"I asked him ‘can I have your jersey please I’m a huge huge fan?’ And he said ‘okay.’”

"When my Dad saw him taking off the shirt his face was in shock. I was thinking ‘Oh my god, this is my dream and it's finally coming true.”

Addison’s father Peter Whelan is also her football coach in Shelbourne FC.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Mr Whelan said they “had a plan” before the big match.

"We had a big banner and we put it up a couple of times but he didn't really come down near us, but, we had a plan,” he said.

“We had great seats, we were in the second row behind the goal.

“So 10 minutes before the match ended the stewards stood up and turned and faced us, I looked at one of them and winked and said ‘any chance?’ and they said ‘not a hope.’

“But as soon as the whistle blew I told her ‘you know where he is just go’ and she just took off over the barrier and she was gone.”

When asked if Addison was scared about running onto the pitch, her father said: “Not at all, she is mad.”

Addison said she hasn’t tried on the shirt yet and she doesn’t ever want to, but she’s kept it close to her since last night.

"I checked on her this morning when I was off to work and there she was sleeping in the bed with the jersey beside her,” her father said.

The 13-year-old said the stewards didn’t give out to her, they just took her by the arms and brought her back to her father.

Not only did Addison – who is an avid boxer and footballer – meet Ronaldo last night, but she also got a call from one of her other sporting heroes Katie Taylor.

"We got a facetime call last night off Katie Taylor,” Mr Whelan said. “Addison is into her football and her boxing, so she is over the moon. Two of her sporting heroes in one night!”