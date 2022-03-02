‘I was prepared for death but I looked at my daughter and knew I had to carry on’ – Ukrainian teacher who fled to Ireland

Kristina Vynnyk arrived with tears in her eyes into the arrivals hall at Dublin Airport with her little girl.

An English teacher and now a refugee from Ukraine, Ms Vynnyk, like hundreds of thousands, has left her home due to unprovoked Russian aggression.

The arrivals hall seemed to stand still, as Ms Vynnyk, (30), sank into the arms of her brother, Roman Gamanin and sister-in-law, Olena.

As she wept her daughter, six-year-old Zlata, dressed in a beautiful long tan coat with fur trim, ran hand in hand with her cousin, Ronan, (eight), as the child seemed untouched by the sights and sounds of war.

But Ms Vynnyk had not escaped the trauma of Russian terror, having been forced to leave her husband, Olexandr, behind - all males between 18 and 60 are banned from leaving Ukraine.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, watching my husband cry as he said goodbye to our daughter,” Ms Vynnyk told the Independent.ie.

“I’ve never seen him cry like that. I’m scared I won’t see him again. I’m so relieved we’re here and safe but I’ve left everything behind, my husband, my family – we’d just bought our own home and now it will probably be destroyed in the bombings.”

She had been living in Irpin, a city which has been targeted heavily by Russian forces. The teacher said she knew within hours on the day of the

Russian invasion she needed to leave.

She recalled hearing bombings at around 6am and felt her daughter shake in fear.

“I knew we had to go, I kept asking everyone to leave but no one believed how bad it was going to get,” she said.

The mother and daughter are moving to Coolock, where Kristina’s brother and sister-in-law live. Last night the entire street was decorated yellow and blue, the colours of the Ukraine flag.

Neighbours dropped off bags of treats for the mother and child and though mournful for her family and home, the mother and child were greeted to their new home with abundance.

As she held the Ukrainian flag and flowers gifted to her by her brother and sister-in-law, Kristina thanked those around the world who’d reached out to Ukrainians.

“Please don’t stop supporting us, it’s helping us so much,” she said. “I just want to say that, you know, people from all over the world, they’re so kind to us.”

Kristina left Iprin via Moldova and said the border was hectic but she and her daughter were offered so much compassion by others going through the same arduous journey.

They stayed for several days in refugee accommodation in Romania. This was something she never felt was possible.

But it’s clear Dubliners were not going to allow her to feel isolated.

“We heard bombs going off when we were on the way to the border,” she said. “I prepared myself for death but then I looked down at Zlata and I knew I had to carry on.

“I distracted her with what I had.” She pointed to a child’s lilac hat and scarf. “I’m so glad some people listened to me and left. But I didn’t even have a chance to say goodbye to my family.

“I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye properly to my husband and now I worry so much what will happen to them.

“If only NATO could close the skies, that would stop the Russians bombing Ukraine. They are so powerful.

“But in the end this is going to take the Russian people to stop this. They have to stop Putin.”