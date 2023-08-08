‘I was on the bus at 2am, just to pay my respects’ – emotional fans line out for Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral procession in Bray

People began gathering early this morning at Sinéad O’Connor’s former home in Bray ahead of her funeral today, to pay their respects and remember the star they said was a beacon for the marginalised.

As the sun rose, they brought flowers to the promenade and paused to reflect.

Rondi Bryson, from California, travelled last night from Westport, Co Mayo, to be in Bray this morning.

“The song The Emperor’s New Clothes was really strong for me,” he said. “But what’s really bonded me here lately is the message of how important it is to stand in your truth, even when no one believes in you.

“She was just an amazing person, like a Joan of Arc. Everything was against her until the very end, but I think, unfortunately, sometimes we don’t get the message until it’s too late.

“That’s why I think it’s important that we stand here, because her message is not going to be forgotten. I think the thing that angers me the most is why people didn’t have the guts to stand for her when she was here, but everyone’s coming out now.”

Fan Veronica Kelly reflects at the entrance to the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray on the day of her funeral. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Veronica Kelly is a social care worker originally from Liverpool, and travelled by bus from Carrick-on-Shannon to be in Bray.

“I was on the bus at 2am, just to pay my respects to Sinéad O’Connor. Her music really spoke to me, and she was a voice at a time when I felt I didn’t have a voice,” she said.

“All through when I was younger I saw her as a voice for the voiceless, speaking as an advocate for refugees, Black Lives Matter, the LGBT community, anybody who was marginalised. Sinéad used her voice to help those people, so it’s good to be here today, just to mark the occasion. I feel her spirit as well, which is important.”

Ms Kelly said she once met O’Connor after a concert in Sligo.

“She just came out of a tent and just sat down on a bench, she was so relaxed, and I just sat with her and we had a small conversation and it was really nice. She was very relaxed, and I just couldn’t believe how ordinary she was. That was a really special moment,” she said.

Liam Ó MaonlaÍ, lead singer of the HotHouse Flowers, outside the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray, Co Wicklow, this morning. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Hothouse Flowers frontman Liam Ó Maonlaí was among those on the promenade this morning.

Speaking about the time she sang Bob Marley’s War at Madison Square Garden, shortly after tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II, he said he hoped she had a smile on her face when she drew her last breath and thought to herself: “I did that.”

“The words were by Haile Selassie from Ethiopia. They’re about the thought that until the philosophy that holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently discredited and abandoned, everywhere is war. It was brilliant that under that pressure that she was able to go, ‘This is what I’m going to do now’,” Ó Maonlaí said.

“I think she had a lot of things that she could go, ‘I did that’ to. I think there’s so many people who she threw a line to very early on. She threw a line to those people just by singing a song.

“And her book as well. It’s amazing just to see how somebody survives. From the get-go she was kind of up against pressure, human pressure. And she constantly was an alchemist, transforming that into beauty.”

Bray woman Leonie Canavan, who brought flowers to the gate of O’Connor’s old home, said the singer had been welcomed to the town as an equal.

Fan Leonie Canavan places flowers at the entrance to the former home of Sinead O'Connor in Bray on the day of her funeral. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“She was one of us. It wasn’t unusual to see her on the prom with her children. What’s great about Bray is you’re just another person. We don’t stand on ceremony here,” she said.

“She always had time to say hello, and I think it’s a lovely gesture that we’re saying goodbye to her here, where she spent so much time. She had such a raw artistic talent.”

Another local woman, Caroline Mohan, said O’Connor had helped may people in her time in Bray and never sought recognition or reward.

“She helped so many people quietly, and we’re only hearing about it now,” she said.

Danny and Olga Lynam came from Crumlin, and said O’Connor’s voice would bring a tear to the eye.

“She was an amazing voice, and an amazing woman. I’m around the same age as her, and I’ve been a fan of hers for years,” Ms Lynam said.

Mr Lynam added: “We were just listening to a song she sang, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, and it’s beautiful. I’ve never heard a voice like it. Absolutely amazing. We come out here to Bray regularly, but we felt we had to come out today.”