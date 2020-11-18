| 8.7°C Dublin

‘I was nothing but a punching bag to her' - brave Cora on terrifying years of abuse at hands of stepmother

Cork woman who suffered a decade of abuse at the hands of her cruel stepmother was mocked as ‘Cora-Ella’ – unloved and forced to work while others played

Cora Desmond from Youghal. Photo: Daragh McSweeney Expand

Cora Desmond from Youghal. Photo: Daragh McSweeney

Ralph Riegel

For Cora Desmond, the fairytale story of Cinderella will always be a nightmare.

Neither her father nor her biological mother were aware of what was happening.

However, the young Cork woman found the remarkable courage to contact the authorities about what she was subjected to over 10 years and, on Tuesday, her stepmother, Bridget Kenneally (49), was jailed for two years.

