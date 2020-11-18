‘I was nothing but a punching bag to her' - brave Cora Desmond on terrifying years of abuse at hands of stepmother

For Cora Desmond, the fairytale story of Cinderella will always be a nightmare.

Neither her father nor her biological mother were aware of what was happening.

However, the young Cork woman found the remarkable courage to contact the authorities about what she was subjected to over 10 years and, on Tuesday, her stepmother, Bridget Kenneally (49), was jailed for two years.

"I need her to know she will never be forgiven for what she did to me, a little child," Cora Desmond said.

While part-time Youghal cleaner Bridget Kenneally pleaded guilty to a single assault charge dating from 2009, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin stressed he was taking the entire background of the case into consideration with sentencing.

Bluntly, the judge warned that what he had dealt with was: “A case of continued brutality. This was systemic abuse and cruelty. She (Ms Desmond) was deprived of a childhood because of the pain and misery she was subjected to.”

“I was six when it started and I was 16-years-old when I reported it,” Cora said.

Cora said she felt like over the years she became Bridget Kenneally's personal punch bag.

"I met her when I was five and I was just after turning six when the beatings started. It started with the odd slap and a punch here and there. But it got worse and worse as time went on."

"I was the youngest, I was skinny and small so I was the easiest of targets. It was scary - that is what I remember.

"There were constant threats about what would happen if I told anyone about what was happening. It was constant fear."

Cora said the beatings eventually became somehow normalised.

"It happened so regular that I thought it was normal until one day in primary school I was chatting with a friend and I was shocked when she said her parents never hit her. I thought it was absolutely normal for a child to be hit. I couldn't understand it. But she (stepmother) kept telling me I deserved it."

Cora had her thumb broken by her stepmother - and, on one visit to the doctor, was recorded as having over 50 bruises.

"I was made to lie about my injuries and tell people I was just a clumsy child," she said.

"On one of the occasions I ended up in hospital I received a pretty bad beating to my head causing swelling to the right side of my head and face. She made me tell doctors that I hit my head in Funderland which I attended two weeks prior."

The emotional dam finally broke when Cora was 16 years old and found herself on her own with her biological mother who had constant concerns about her daughter's welfare.

"I was talking to my mother one night and I just broke down. My mother didn't know about what had happened... My father didn't know either."

"When I told her after breaking down, my mother immediately rang the garda station and made an appointment to bring me to see some officers."

Cora said she was overwhelmed to realise that the Gardaí believed her and launched an investigation.

"My father... was totally distraught to find out. It was so well hidden. I was basically living a double life - a happy life in school and then a different person when I was at home because of the fear of what might happen with her (stepmother)."

Cora said what hurt her most was how hard she tried to please her stepmother by working tirelessly and always trying to be on best behaviour in the family home - now she knows the beatings would have occurred no matter what she did.

"I was nothing but a punching bag to Bridget," she said. "When I was at home, I would work non-stop to try to keep her happy so that I wouldn't get a beating. But Bridget gave me the name 'Cora-Ella' and told me I was just like Cinderella because I was the one who was not wanted or loved."

Cora said that the support of friends and family have helped her through the past few years.

“It has been tough but I have been lucky in that I have an amazing family and friends. I have counsellors now to help me and the gardaí were incredible the way they supported me and believed in me.”

“I have a job and I am doing the best I can to get on with my life. But, yes, there are days when it is not easy.”

Cora said she views the prison sentence handed down to her stepmother as a form of closure.

For Cora, the courage to come forward and contact gardaí came from her burning desire to see justice done – and for other children to be spared her ordeal.

“I got some justice. It is better than nothing. But I wish none of this had ever happened. I know her and I know her ways – that apology was her trying to please the court.

“It is easy to accept an apology and move on. But I need her to know she will never be forgiven for what she did to me, a little child.”

“I know there are people out there going through awful things – probably even a good bit worse than what I endured. But if I can help one person by speaking out, then it is something. You might think no one will listen or believe you. But that person might be the one that helps you. They might be the one to believe you and support you.”