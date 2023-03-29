‘I was looking at property in Dublin’ – when Paul O’Grady spoke of his health problems and love of Ireland

Paul O'Grady and with one of his canine friends. Photo: Channel Four

Paul O’Grady, began his career as the unforgettable Lily Savage more than three decades ago, but in recent times he has turned his ire on those who mistreat animals.

He has become better known for his award-winning TV show, Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs, and up until recently had a regular slot on BBC’s Radio 2.

The Liverpudlian revealed he has many other exciting projects in the pipeline and was even considering a relocation to Ireland.

First he’s off to Thailand to film for ITV – an upcoming programme which will highlight elephant exploitation.

“I’ve done elephants before in Zambia and India, so I’m on an old hand when it comes to them, and funnily enough I get on extremely well with the baby ones. It’s dreadful what they do to them. They’re used as begging elephants and they’ll take an elephant and literally torture it until it becomes passive and steal baby elephants.”

Reflecting on the psychological aspects of it all, Paul reveals that the inhuman treatment of animals can grind him down after a while – particularly when he’s filming in the Battersea Cats and Dogs Home in London.

“I’ll be on camera, and there will be a very badly abused dog, and I’ll have had a few weeks of it, so I’ll end up kicking off.

“The producers will shout, ‘Can you say that again Paul so it’s suitable for transmission?’”

O’Grady has suffered from heart complications over the years.

“Fit and healthy – are you out of your mind?” he laughs when asked about his recent health issues. “I’ve undertakers tapping on the window every time I walk past. They’re asking me, ‘Any time?’

“I’ve had a couple of heart attacks. I had one about 15 years ago – that was a bad one, and then I had another one.

“I can’t remember how long ago the second one was, but I think it’s a state of mind really. In my mind, I’m still big trouble at 16, but the body isn’t.”

But the comedian insists he hasn’t made any changes to his lifestyle despite his close shaves with death.

“I haven’t changed a thing. I’ve never been a big drinker because I’m a bit weak when it comes to drink me – a couple of glasses and I’ll kick off.

“It’s shocking! You can take the man out of Liverpool and all that. And when I go over to Ireland of course, it’s parties here, and this that and the other. I come back in a body bag.

“I’ve lots of family in Ireland – mainly from Roscommon and a couple in Dublin. I’ve such a good time over there.”

Born in 1955 to a working-class Irish family, in Birkenhead, Liverpool – which he previously described as a loving and happy childhood – O’Grady now lives in Kent.

Yet the father of one reveals he often toys with the idea of relocating to Ireland. “We were considering buying my grandad’s house in Roscommon. It was a lovely cut-stone farmhouse, but they were using it for cattle storage. It didn’t have a roof and everything had fallen to bits. I also thought when would I go there, and what would I do?

“I did consider moving to Dublin at one stage. I was looking at property in Drumcondra... but listen, I can go anywhere. People laugh at me because I’ll visit somewhere new and say, ‘I could live here!’. I get fond of a hotel room.”

This article was originally published on October 10, 2022.