‘I was in denial for so long, I went down a dark hole and stayed there’ – Jamie Crawford, husband of presenter Georgie, speaks about being diagnosed with MS aged 32 

Jamie Crawford was diagnosed with MS at 32 years of age. In the early years of his diagnosis, the former CEO said he went into a “dark hole” and spent years in denial while carrying on working despite his health concerns.

Mr Crawford said MS is often a “blind disease” because there is a lack of understanding about MS, the symptoms, and how it affects people. Now 41 years old, the Dubliner said it’s important for MS sufferers to “control the controllables” and try to face and address the disease to build an adjustable life.

“I can only speak about my own experience and the one thing I did that was the wrong thing at the start was go into complete denial about it,” he said.

"I spent too long not making new steps or putting new practices in place to help myself. I just kind of went down a dark hole and stayed there.”

Read More

One morning, nearly ten years ago, Mr Crawford began to experience symptoms - numb hands when using his phone and loss of feeling in his face. He said he “ignored” it due to his busy work life, “I was fully in work mode”.

“I noticed weird things happening to me like I’d go to open the door of my office and I’d bang my hand off the door handle as oppose to being able to grab it. I’d walk through the door and bump my shoulder off it”, he said.

“My fine motor skills were not there as they would have normally been”.

After a week of tiredness and fatigue, Mr Crawford week to the doctor and was diagnosed with MS six weeks later.

Mr Crawford said the disease “slowed me down for the better”, and forced him to focus on his health.

“Back then I was 32 and I’d been chief executive of two media businesses for four years so I was quite young - I was purely dedicated to work and success”, he said.

Now married to ‘The Good Glow’ podcast presenter Georgie with one daughter Pia, “perspective has changed a lot”, he said, adding he has a more “balanced” and “fulfilling” outlook on life.

However, Mr Crawford said it took him a “long time” to get that balance. “I was in a bit of denial that I had MS for a couple of years I think and I stayed in work mode because I didn’t know how limited my time would be”.

Mr Crawford said the biggest challenge with MS is that “people don’t understand it”. Symptoms can be wide and varied, “you can have people like me who live a relatively normal life”, while adding some people may suffer with loss of sight, speech, brain fog or a physical disability.

“I am very lucky that the relapses I’ve had have only been very light and mild. I’m fairly fit and well and I do a lot of work to keep myself well, but that doesn’t mean that tomorrow I won’t go and have a bad relapse ”, he said.

In support of World MS Day, Mr Crawford attempted to run the 130 km Wicklow Way in 24 hours with MS. After 60 km in, he unfortunately tore a muscle in his hip, and will be finishing the final 70 km this summer.

The Virtual Balloon Race will take place on Sunday, people can learn more or donate on www.ms-society.ie

There are over 9,000 people living in Ireland with MS, a neurological condition that affects the motor, sensory and cognitive functions of young adults.

Today is World MS Day, designed to shine a spotlight and raise awareness of MS in Ireland. On Sunday 9,000 virtual balloons will be launched, one for each person living in Ireland with MS ,and MS Ireland are urging people to get involved as normal fundraisers cannot go ahead this year with Covid-19.