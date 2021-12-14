| -1.2°C Dublin

‘I was in a coma fighting for my life in ICU with Covid while my twin brother just had aches and pains’

29-year-old took part in trial to see why disease hits some harder

Twins Callum and Sam Spence at Sam's home in Ballsbridge. “I thought I had said goodbye to the person I care about the most,” says Sam. Photo: Frank McGrath

Twins Callum and Sam Spence at Sam's home in Ballsbridge. “I thought I had said goodbye to the person I care about the most,” says Sam. Photo: Frank McGrath

Sean Duke

Callum and Sam Spence are twins, aged 29, but the way Covid affected them was very different.

They were both infected last Christmas, but Callum ended up on a ventilator in the ICU fighting for his life, while Sam was at home with aches and pains.

